For the longest time in history, people have assumed so many things about women, including what we find attractive in men. But let me tell you, it's 2021 and we'll have none of this. 

And, to add the cherry on the top, I even found a Reddit thread where women got honest about what is it that men do that really turns them off. 

via GIPHY

So men, please take note for future purposes because it's not the 'size' but the little things that we find attractive. 

via GIPHY

1. "Nothing turns me off more than an unhygienic man." - Pups_n_gunz1110

via GIPHY

2. "Arrogance." - bebespawn ·

via GIPHY

3. "Guys who make up stories to make themselves more attractive." - Ig-justzamorea

via GIPHY

4. "Unnecessary aggression, even in small ways." - souptonuts22

via GIPHY

5. "Mocking other men for showing emotions." - A9J9B 

via GIPHY

6. "Only being nice to you but completely degrading/shaming other women." - thishoeaintloyal

via GIPHY

7. "Guys who only treat girls well if they're planning to ask them out. And, if they're rejected, they suddenly become completely awful." - ShadowSocks7

via GIPHY

8. "Those who always feel a need to ‘prove’ something about their manhood." - RoxyReindeer

via GIPHY

9. "Men who are more than capable of looking after themselves and their homes immediately becoming seemingly incapable once a woman moves in. Like I know you know how to cook and clean; why did you stop now that I’m there?" - mermaidish

via GIPHY

10. "It's so unattractive when men don't know how to take care of themselves. I want a partner, not a child." - momspigeon 

via GIPHY

11. When he pushes your head down to his crotch instead of asking for a damn BJ. - poopfupa

via GIPHY

12. "Someone who can’t admit their wrongs and don’t know how to apologize. But expect me to always say sorry. Also not taking the time to see the other person’s perspective. I’m sure it goes both ways though." - morganmaureenn 

via GIPHY

13. "Cruelty towards animals, dishonesty, and disloyalty." - Nukawin

via GIPHY

14. "Keeping a general kindness to all people is so important to me, and unnecessary rudeness is a huge turn-off." - kit-katie-kat

via GIPHY

15. "Trying to prove manliness by rejecting feminine things." - AlicesManifestation

via GIPHY

16. "When they try to flex their money or looks." - lacsquirt

via GIPHY

17. "Men who think in absolutes & constantly contradict themselves, thus coming off as unreliable & unstable." - anonymouschic

via GIPHY

18. "The moment I hear the word "alpha male" come out of their mouth, I'm gone." - xoxosquid

via GIPHY

19. "Biggest turn off for me is a man trying to tell a woman what she wants and feels." - theflooflord

via GIPHY

20. "The assumption that all women everywhere at any time want your dick pic. Don't send me that. I'll find your family and forward it to them." - SisterYahtzee

via GIPHY

21. "When they can't bear the fact that a woman is better than them at something, especially if it's a perceived "masculine" thing. - ArtistWhoDrinksTea

via GIPHY

22. "When you're a specialist in your profession, and they still doubt your knowledge and google the things you say to prove it's true. So, basically, men who doubt your knowledge." - AGhostter

via GIPHY

23. "Thinking that every positive interaction is a guarantee of sex." - Zebras_lie

via GIPHY

Ah, this world will be a wonderful place if all of us just get honest with each other and work it out. Hai na? 