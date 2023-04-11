There have been way too many instances in popular shows and movies where we had to gulp the violet chemistry between couples who looked like a red flag from the start. And not because any of the two individuals were bad people per se, but because they were just terrible together. Like, if Pheobe and Chandler would have actually ended up together in an alternate universe.

But this is exactly what Twitter is discussing these days; couples which were a bad idea. This thread started by Karina ( @solarkarii) has people talking about the love angles that pissed us off a lot.

whats a ship that pissed you off really badly , im curious to know — karina (@solarkarii) April 5, 2023

Take a look at what people are saying:

1. Caroline and Stefan from Vampire Diaries

Caroline & Niklaus >>>> Caroline & Stefan.

literally NOBODY asked for this. pic.twitter.com/Uhr9Fnyiph — E V A (@1yungenc) April 9, 2023

2. Aneesa & Ben from Never Have I Ever

Agreed. Never made sense.

3. Robin & Ted from How I Met Your Mother

No, Aunt Robin and Dad Ted weren't compatible, and it's not up for debate. In fact, Robin and Barney were much, MUCH better.

4. Rachel & Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S

WHY? WHY? WHY?

5. Eric & Adam from Sex Education

Making Eric fall in love with his bully was an alarming narrative to set.

This was ABHORRENT. The bully to bf trope gives Stockholm syndrome, I wanted to ring Eric's neck. https://t.co/XDcZBTwJSu pic.twitter.com/QJkmjJzwsl — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) April 11, 2023

6. Martha & Mickey from Doctor Who

I hope martha divorced him 🥰 https://t.co/g4HISmGhWX pic.twitter.com/GxXpeDa9Ld — Emily-Jane (fallen): loves the 8th doctor! 🪐 (@willbondspeare) April 10, 2023

7. Ginny & Harry from Harry Potter

Even in the books, I wasn’t very fond of the duo’s equation together. But the portrayal of their relationship in the movies was outright bland and, TBH, quite horrible.

8. Melanie & Derwin from The Game

This raggedy bitch Derwin ruined everything ! https://t.co/8yGurUjX2s pic.twitter.com/F6cTFWK6ih — Badly Behaved Baker Bae (@DatN_ggaNachos) April 10, 2023

9. Mellie & Marcus from Scandal

10. Maggie & Jackson from Grey’s Anatomy

His face represents my feelings about them being together. pic.twitter.com/6HFHkVOAnD — Raysa Lima | Psicóloga (@espaco_amarelo) April 10, 2023

11. Elle & Noah from Kissing Booth

Have my reservations tho!

I can't be alone on this, PLEASE tell me I'm not alone on this pic.twitter.com/AL7q4Phtzo — CourtJesterVA (@CourtJesterVA) April 8, 2023

12. Ron & Hermionie from Harry Potter

The films made their relationship very lame and awkward.

I’m sorry, but I was wishing that Hermione and Harry would be the couple. (I know it would be too obvious and maybe a little lame but that’s it) pic.twitter.com/Iq6KTMlWt3 — Raysa Lima | Psicóloga (@espaco_amarelo) April 10, 2023

13. Cersie & Jaime from Game of Thrones

A. They were siblings/twins. B. She was VILE. C. He evolves into a precious human.

I would’ve been so happy had Jaimie ended up with Brienne.

She got the death she deserved..her and her bitch ass son. https://t.co/U40rs7WSqe — Namasté ✨✨ (@symoneeee___) April 10, 2023

14. Eleven & Mike from Stranger Things

Really?

15. Renesmee & Jacob from Twilight

Wish the last film had ended without Alice’s vision. It was unsettling to imagine a romantic future between the two.

They can go straight to hell for this 💀 https://t.co/5Av6AI2s0g pic.twitter.com/66yuJbA0kw — Shahrzad • شهرزاد 🇮🇷🇮🇶❤️🔆💚 (@jihadi_commie) April 10, 2023

16. Jade & Beck from Victorious

they painted jade as a crazy jealous girlfriend when beck was out there kissing tori, never telling girls to stop flirting with him/telling them he has a gf, treating jade like a child, & always provoking and belittling her https://t.co/Eb02BGUlU4 pic.twitter.com/YzwyhP15Zq — pamela ♡ (@fairyvampyr) April 10, 2023

Which fictional couple appalled you the most?

