An Indian documentary popped up in the Oscar list announced this year. Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s Writing with Fire is now the first Indian nominee in the Best Documentary Feature category.

While it is one of the greatest moments for the whole nation, the nomination, naturally, also brought immense joy and honour to the makers. And it was evident in the way the team reacted to the nomination. In a video shared by Rintu Thomas on Twitter, it can be seen everyone literally jumped in joy, when the nomination was announced.

A slew of Twitter users flocked to the comment section to praise the film and give their good wishes to the team.

In December, Writing with Fire, perhaps the first all-India independent production, was shortlisted as one of the 15 films from a pool of 138. And now it has made it to the final-five list to compete for the 94th Academy Award in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The documentary film highlights the work of Khabar Lahariya, a Dalit women-run newspaper in Bundelkhand. Besides following the chief reporter and crime reporter of the publication covering news in the various regions beset by problems, the documentary traces its print-to-digital transition. The docu-film is directed, produced and edited by filmmaker duo Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. The cinematography was carried out by Karan Thapliyal with Sushmit Ghosh.

We are beyond delighted. This is a massive moment for us and for Indian cinema. This is the first time an Indian documentary has been nominated for an Academy Award, so it has made history. This film is about fearless Dalit women journalists who are redefining what being powerful means, quintessentially the story of the modern Indian woman.

- Sushmit Ghosh to The Indian Express

Prior to the Oscar nomination, the documentary was well-received on the film festival circuit as well as won bagged 28 international awards including a Special Jury Award and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.