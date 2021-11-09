After delivering a stellar performance in season 1 of SonyLiv's Your Honor, Jimmy Sheirgill is all set to return as a conflicted judge and concerned father in Season 2.

The teaser for Your Honor S2 released today, and Mahie Gill and Gulshan Grover join the original star cast.

Season 1 ended with Bishan shooting at his wife's rapist and murderer, while his son serves time in jail for the accident. In Season 2, Bishan appears to be once again fighting to keep his son alive - from the family of the same man he killed.

Exciting, and definitely full of suspense, the teaser has raised our hopes on what Season 2 will entail.

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser. The show will stream on SonyLiv.