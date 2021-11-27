Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, well-known for his explanatory videos, got hitched to his long time girlfriend Juli on November 24. The newly married took to social media to share a few glimpses from their wedding.





“More than 7 years after we met, we finally got married. Guess the place and the city? A short video of our wedding day is coming soon too. PS: Thank you for all the sweet comments and congratulations!,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside their first picture as a married couple.

The newlyweds tied the knot in a majestic palace in Vienna in the presence of their close family members. Rathee, staying true to his profession, captured the intimate wedding to share it with his followers.

Other than the adorable pictures from the wedding ceremony, fans of the YouTuber got a short vlog to virtually witness their big day.





Here is the video:

The 27-year-old YouTuber, who resides in Germany, made his debut on YouTube in 2014 and is popular for his political commentary and fact-checking videos.

