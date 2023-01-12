Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or ZNMD, which is more of an emotion for most of us than a movie, blessed us with a truckload of memories, more than a decade back. From a heartfelt background score to a heartwarming plotline and characters, the movie became a cult classic in no time.

While the movie set some serious friendship goals, with the true depiction of relatable adult friendships, it also gave us a brilliant on-screen pair that lives in our hearts rent-free, to date.

Laila (Katrina Kaif) and Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) – while the former was a free-spirited woman, the latter was a career-focused businessman. However, even though life had different plans for each of them, the duo met, took risks and fell in love with each other.

These two, who were different from all other desi on-screen couples, redefined the term love. From falling in love with each other without uttering a word and learning about each other’s dreams to travelling the world together, this pair made us all want a relationship like theirs.

Nevertheless, we knew we will never get over the scene where these two took a beautiful walk on unknown roads. From talking about their difficult choices and terrible past to their big dreams, the scene was nothing short of a dreamy sequence.

Later, the best part came when both of them laid down on a grassy knoll and stargazed together. Far from the hustle-bustle of the city, the duo laid next to each other, without speaking, and soaked up the moment.

If this isn’t love, we don’t know what is!