In a tragic turn of events, rapper Dharmesh Parmar, better known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, died at the age of 24. For the uninitiated, MC Tod Fod lent his voice to the track India 91 in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy. He was also associated with Swadesi, a Mumbai-based hip-hop ensemble.

The cause of the rapper's death is still unknown. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who starred in Gully Boy, expressed their sorrow after learning about MC Tod Fod's unexpected passing.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of Parmar with a broken heart emoticon.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a photo of the late artist, as well as a snapshot of their chat.

Meanwhile, the director of the film, Zoya Akhtar, paid tribute to MC Tod Fod with a heartfelt note.

Ankur Tewari, the lyricist and music supervisor of the song Apna Time Aayega from the film also posted an old video of the rapper.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to the news:

Rest in peace, MC Tod Fod.