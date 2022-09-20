Nandita Das’ latest drama movie, Zwigato just released its trailer and it promises a heartwarming rollercoaster ride of emotions and drama.

Featuring Kapil Sharma as the protagonist of the movie, this movie also stars Tushar Acharya, Shahana Goswami and Kishor Kumar Swain in supporting roles.

The film revolves around a food delivery agent named Manas (Kapil Sharma), in Bhubaneswar, who lost his job as a factory-floor manager during the global pandemic.

To help him, his wife, Pratima (Shahana Goswami) applies for a job as a cleaning person at a mall. However, frustration and anger soon catch up with the agent.

The movie takes us through an agent’s life and the hassles that follow. From dealing with strange customers and being barred from using the elevator to making ends meet at their middle-class homes, the comedian actor seems to be getting into the skin of the character.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.