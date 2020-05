How are those meetin…errr…zoom calls going on? This is the ‘new normal’ where one has to come face-to-face with colleagues, friends or family on a video call. And we know that it’s an effort to be presentable while you are lazing around in the house. But it has to be done.

We have a bunch of simple hairstyles that you can easily achieve at home and make a mark at your next zoom meeting.

1. Braided Top Knot

2. Messy Pony

3. Knotted Ponytail

4. Braided Headband

5. Half-up twist

6. Half-up bun

7. Milkmaid Braid

8. Sleek bun

9. Sleek Low ponytail

10. Soft waves