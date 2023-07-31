Ever since the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped in June, we have been in awe. It’s not just the stunning landscapes or the cast that has us captivated, it is the sarees that Alia Bhatt dons that have caught our eyes. We are impressed by the effortlessly gorgeous and light chiffon sarees. And it’s not just the sarees in the movie, the sarees she wore while promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are equally stunning.

If you, like us, adore the sarees worn by Rani Chatterjee, then we have good news for you. We have found 12 stunning replicas of those sarees that you can purchase without breaking the bank.

1. The all-yellow saree that Alia wears in the movie.

Channelling her inner Raveena Tandon from Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Alia nailed this look with kohl-rimmed eyes, a black bindi, a nose pin, and a silver earring. You can get the same saree on Amazon for ₹699.

2. That blue and yellow colour blocked saree from Tum Kya Mile.

We found a similar knockoff of that gorgeous saree. And this one has a ruffled detailing on its ends! Get it from Amazon for just ₹979.

3. That black leheriya print saree Rani wears to the office.

This is the perfect saree for all corporate meetings. Pair this saree with a red sleeveless blouse, a jhumka, a black bindi, and some silver bangles like Rani and you’ll nail the desi boss lady look. You can get a similar saree like that on Amazon for ₹650.

4. This colour block saree that’s oh-so-gorgeous.

Alia’s character Rani Chatterjee wears a lot of colour block sarees which are super trendy these days. This pink saree which has blocks of green and blue when paired with a beautiful sheesha-work blouse will look stunning. Get it from Amazon for ₹1169.

5. This red ombre saree is perfect for office and romantic dates.

Rani wears this saree with a green sleeveless blouse. You can pair this with a black or even a white crop top and heels for that chic look. Get this saree on Amazon for ₹899.

6. Remember that pink saree Alia wears in those snow-clad mountains?

Remember the pink saree with a golden border that Alia wears in the snow-clad mountains? Well, we found a knockoff version of it and it is equally breathtaking. Pair this with a black blouse and get ready to turn some heads. You can buy a similar saree on Amazon for ₹599.

7. This beauty that Alia Bhatt wore for the Delhi promotions.

Ever since we saw Alia Bhatt wearing this saree for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions in Delhi, we had been eyeing it like a hawk. You can find this saree on Myntra for ₹984.

8. Another saree from Tum Kya Mile that we had been eyeing.

While this saree isn’t a ditto copy of the ombre pink and green saree that Alia wore in the song, it is very close to the original deal and has our hearts. You can buy this on Myntra for ₹984.

9. This pink and yellow saree that Alia Bhatt wore for the promotions in Vadodara.

When the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team reached Vadodara for the promos, Alia wore a beautiful pink and light parrot green colour blocked saree. We found a similar saree on Myntra for ₹984.

10. This geometric print saree that Rani wears when she stays in the office till late.

Remember that scene from the film where Alia’s character, Rani, stays in the office till late and Rocky shows up with a food dabba? We found an exact replica of that mustard yellow and red border saree. You can get it from Amazon for ₹979.

11. The movie has made us fall in love with colour block sarees.

In theory, green and purple just don’t get along. But when we saw Alia pull off this look, our opinion changed in the blink of an eye. Get this saree on Myntra for ₹965.

12. When Alia wore a purple saree for the promos and made us fall in love with this colour all over again.

Alia Bhatt wore a solid purple saree for the promos of the film. While we could not find the exact replica online, we found this beautiful leheriya print purple saree that’s graceful AF. You can buy it on Myntra for ₹958.

Tell us which saree you are getting first.