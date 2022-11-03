Watches are a great investment in our lives. They also make you look classy at the same time. Just spend some cash and you have a gorgeous wristwear for yourself. Not just style, the practice of wearing watches on your wrists also make you look professional. It helps in managing time and also make you be punctual at work. Imagine you are at a crowded area and your phone is in your pocket or bag, how else would you know the time? You just have to bring your wrist in front of you and check the timings on the watch. It is as simple as it looks like.

For the ones, who love accessorising their hands, wrist watches are a great addition to it. In fact, they are also ideal for gifting them to your loved ones. Watch lovers will surely relate to what we have been discussing so far.

So, if you are looking for a perfect watch for yourself or anyone and your budget is under 3000 bucks, you have come at the right place, my friend.

We present you seven kind of best wrist watches under ₹3000 that you can buy on Amazon. Let’s take a quick tour, shall we?

1. TIMEX Analog Men’s Watch: ₹1,299

This Timex analog wrist watch for men will cost you ₹1,299. It is a perfect gift for birthdays and anniversaries. The watch has a blue dial and brown-coloured leather buckle as clasp. The special feature of this watch is that it resists water and its depth for resistance is up to 30 metres. The watch movement type is quartz. It has a one year manufacturer warranty.

2. Titan Analog Silver Dial Men’s Watch: ₹2,695

This Titan analog watch for men is available at a price of ₹2,695. It is also ideal for gifting on special occasions including birthdays and anniversaries. The watch having silver dial has brown strap as clasp. While the dial is made up of mineral, the strap is of leather. It has a water-resistant depth of 50 metres and 24-months long manufacturer warranty.

3. Fastrack Ruffles Analog Grey Dial Women’s Watch: ₹2,495

This Fastrack Ruffles Analog wrist watch for women will cost you ₹2,495. The watch having grey dial has a leather strap of same colour. The back cover is made up of stainless steel. It has a water-resistant feature that works for up to 30 metres. The watch movement type is quartz and it has a two-year long warranty.

4. Daniel Klein Analog Brown Dial Men’s Watch: ₹2,200

This Daniel Klein analog watch for men is available at a price of ₹2,200. The watch has brown dial and buckle strap of the same colour. The strap is made up of leather. The special features of this watch are water-resistant and lightweight. Water-resistant depth is up to 30 metres. The watch movement type is quartz. The manufacturer warranty of the watch is one year. The watch is powered by the battery.

5. Casio Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch: ₹2,965

This Casio black analog watch will cost you ₹2,965. The dial of the watch is made up of mineral and the band material is leather. The watch-movement type is quartz. It has a water-resistant depth of up to 30 metres and domestic warranty of the manufacturer for two years.

6. Sonata Beyond Gold Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch: ₹2,149

If you are looking for large-sized watches, then this is definitely for you. This Sonata black analog watch is available at a cost of ₹2,149. While the glass material of the dial is made up of mineral, the band is of metal. The watch movement type is quartz. It has a water-resistant depth of 30 metres and 24-months long warranty of the manufacturer.

7. French Connection Analog Silver Dial Men’s Watch: ₹2,480

This French Connection analog watch is available at a price of ₹2,480. The watch has a silver dial and black band. While the glass of the dial is made up of mineral, the band is leather. The clasp is foldover-based. The watch movement is quartz. The watch has a water-resistant depth of 30 metres. Its warranty type is limited as per the description.

