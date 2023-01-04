Remember Diesel’s Velcro closure skirt worth ₹82K that covered nothing but just the intimate areas? It looked like a WWF belt. Yaad aaya? After the visibly uncomfortable skirt, the luxury clothing brand has yet again become the talk of the town. This time, it is for a jacket.

Diesel is now selling a men’s puffer jacket with a whopping amount of ₹59,000 online. And a woman on Twitter has rejected the jacket for how it looks.

ADVERTISEMENT Source: AJIO Luxe

A Twitter user, @Escapeplace__, shared the screenshot of the product from a website which features its image, name, and cost. While it has two shades, green one is making the noise for obvious reason. She rejected the jacket saying that it will make her look like a cabbage. Rightfully so.

“Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main?” the user wrote.

Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? pic.twitter.com/wcYF68OpUI — Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023

Let’s check out how others are feeling about it:

ADVERTISEMENT Patta gobi looks better wdym https://t.co/t5ZeMgIL6X — 🐼 (@goldenity) January 4, 2023

people who spend money on this stuff << maha lallu log https://t.co/YBlsFUimlJ — shinchan⁵ 🇮🇳 (@shinchan_asc) January 4, 2023

Aur kya problem hai mere jaisa dikhne me?🤨 https://t.co/x8cydKtGYM — (^=^)♡ (@Patta_Gobhy) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Tera Ghar jayega isme https://t.co/MPBsjHTVJI — KABIR (@ImSGaraka) January 3, 2023

Bougie fashion and their brands are absolute garbáge https://t.co/qpNtmrgHcD — Moanika, Summoner of Bots (@aahmoan) January 3, 2023

@theaayanakapoor saying her dialogue after wearing this.



Mujhe kya, main toh pattagobhi hu! https://t.co/wxqYUUIbNU — Aarohy Kapoor (@aarohy_kapoor) January 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Mai to 200 se ek Paisa na jyada du 😂 — Khushi(ਖੁਸ਼ੀ) (@Khushwant1996) January 3, 2023

Behen itna mehenga kon leta hai 60000 mein humare yaha Activa aa jati hai — Mehsiahhh #biskuttout (@JJculer21) January 4, 2023

200 rs. Mai b na le log ese to sarojini se🤣🤣🤣 — Ak 🤫 (@Aviraltech) January 3, 2023

Sitaphal jaise lagi mere ko — Susmita (@shhuushhh_) January 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT So, would you buy this patta gobhi jacket? Definitely, I am not.

Also Read: 11 WTF Clothing & Accessories From Which ‘Janta Jawaab Chahti Hai’