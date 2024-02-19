The Ambanis are known for a number of things, their work, for one. However, of course, we cannot separate the money from the rich. So when we do speak of the money, in this case, we cannot not talk about the assets – the luxuries that come with it. The accessories that they own, for instance, are something we cannot even imagine holding. It’s all cool, we can see the pictures.

So here are some of the most expensive accessories owned by the Ambanis… with their pictures.

1. Isha Ambani’s uncut diamond necklace

The necklace is a multi-strand uncut diamond piece, which includes over fifty diamonds. She reportedly wore it at the NMACC launch, after wearing it on one of her wedding functions for the first time. This personalized diamond necklace is estimated to be worth more than $20 million, equivalent to around ₹165 crore.

2. Nita Ambani’s diamond ring

Nita Ambani owns a striking cocktail ring with a prominent diamond at its center. This remarkable piece, weighing between 80 to 90 karats, is highly prized with an estimated worth of at least $5 million. In Indian currency, this amounts to roughly over ₹40 crore.

3. Shloka Mehta’s Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace

At the wedding of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani presented her daughter-in-law with the opulent Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace. This lavish piece, valued at ₹451 crore, features a flawless 407.48-carat yellow diamond at the center of a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace.

4. Anant Ambani’s diamond watch

At the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NAMCC) in April 2023, Anant Ambani sported a Patek Philippe watch. This ‘timepiece’ is said to cost an astonishing ₹18 crore. This is other than his Audemars watch that people have always obsessed over.

5. Radhika Merchant’s heart-shaped necklace

Radhika owns a heart-shaped diamond necklace of nearly 15 carats, and it carries a value of approximately $500,000. Matching her pendant, the earrings feature diamonds of the same size and cut. Reportedly, in total, the necklace and earrings set amounts to $1,500,000, equivalent to roughly ₹12,47,35,500 in Indian currency.

6. Anant Ambani’s Panthère de Cartier brooch

For Anant Ambani’s engagement to Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani presented his younger brother with the a very expensive gift. It was a 18K Panthère De Cartier Brooch. This distinct brooch, adorned with 51 sapphires, two emeralds, and 606 uncut diamonds, is valued at approximately ₹13,218,876.

7. Isha Ambani’s choker with multiple necklaces

Isha Ambani’s attire at the Met Gala 2023 garnered significant attention. However, what complemented her dress, were three distinct necklaces, each featuring a substantial diamond, along with an impressive thick choker. These exquisite jewelry pieces, crafted by Lorraine Schwartz, are estimated to be valued at least $100,000 or ₹82 lakh each.

Basically, zeroes (in cost) and diamonds (in the jewelry) that we will definitely lose count of.