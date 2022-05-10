We've all been enticed by those unboxing videos and brand collaborations that our favourite influencers do. You follow their lead, but despite being consistent on social media and sparing no effort, are you still going unnoticed by the brands you love?

Well, Good Creator Academy recognises your trouble and has come up with a course that can help you ace your social media game. This course is specially designed for budding influencers who wish to land brand deals.

Register for this course, which will give you the tips and tricks of creating your own social media brand as well as the hacks for winning significant brand campaigns.

What more? Mike Melli, the brain behind MissMalini, will guide you through the course and answer all your doubts.

Adding the cherry on top, Rajvee Gandhi, whose Instagram page is your fashion bible will also be a part of this course to have a fireside chat with you!

Trust me, we are as thrilled as you are.

Are you still on the fence about it? Then consider this: one of the influencers who took two of these courses landed six major brand deals!

This course ends with an assignment that must be submitted via email to brush up the knowledge you've gained. Brand experts from MissMalini, ScoopWhoop, and POPxo will provide input on selected participants' brands. The best assignment will receive a MyGlamm gift voucher worth INR 1,000!

See you on 14 May, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Sign up for the course here.