Harnaaz Sandhu scripted history by bringing back home the title of Miss Universe after a long wait of 21 years.

While the world's gaze was pulled to her magnificent crown, her dazzling silver gown in the finale drew everyone's attention as well.

Harnaaz Sandhu, 21, donned a gown made by Saisha Shinde, who came out as transgender earlier this year.

Harnaaz Sandhu's gorgeous silver gown, with its beaded details and plunging neckline, became part of history - and for the designer, it was a moment to behold. After the major victory made headlines on Monday, Saisha Shinde wrote on Instagram, "We did it."

In January 2021, Saisha Shinde (previously Swapnil Shinde) came out as a transwoman.

The 40-year-old designer spoke about designing the Miss Universe gown and how her transition improved the process.

There is a certain expectation from Miss India at an International pageant. She has to look elegant, exquisite and the gown needs to look delicate and dainty but at the same time powerful, strong, which incidentally my brand has become now after I have transitioned into a woman.

Do you know the Gown Harnaaz wore during Miss Universe Competition which she won was designed by Saisha Shinde - Fashion Designer and Proud Trans Woman

YAAASSSS that's how we are slowly conquering the world #PRIDE 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/uqzFEwze9H — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) December 14, 2021

With reference to Harnaaz Sandhu's Punjabi origin, the gown also featured phulkari patterns.

We also got a glimpse of the effort that went into creating the sheer adorned gown on Saisha's Instagram stories.

Saisha Shinde has created outfits for celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit, among many others.

The winning gown, indeed!