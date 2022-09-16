Many people believe that you can judge someone’s personality by looking at what they are wearing in feet. Even a study has suggested that it is, in fact, true. The research published on Today.com claims that not only the shoes can reveal age, gender, and income of people, they can also judge their attachment anxiety.

Do you know why are we obsessed with picking out the best shoes for ourselves? Well, it has definitely something to do with us consciously or unconsciously expressing how our personality is.

Remember when Chandler Bing from Friends TV show bought a cool pair of white sneakers at home? Joey was like: “It’s like they are on fire.” And then how Mr. Tribbiani pretended that those shoes burnt his hands…Man! Those expressions. Joey surely related them to his personality.

Anyway, if you are style-conscious and looking to buy shoes online, fret not. We will suggest the best deals of different kinds of shoes that you can buy on Amazon.

Shall we go in?

1. SPARX Men’s White Black Sneakers: ₹602

For the love of white! If you are searching white pair of shoes, then these Sparx ones can be your go-to buy. These white sneakers have black stripes on top. While the outer part is manufactured using synthetic material, the sole is of rubber. The closure is lace-based.

2. Campus Men’s Tyson Running Shoes: ₹929

If you get worried about white shoes attracting dirt easily, you can opt for these black Campus ones. These shoes are perfect for running. The material type of this footwear is mesh and sole is of rubber. Apart from black, they have other colours as well including Navy Blue and Burgundy.

3. DSC Zooter Cricket Shoes For Men And Boys: ₹879

If you play cricket, then this pair of DSC Zooter cricket shoes is definitely for you. Its description boasts of features like lightweight outsole, toe and heel protection, and superior cushioning. It has a high-resistant PVC upper and outsole and also comes with a comfortable EVA sock liner. The other available colour combination is white and red.

4. Robbie Jones Casual Sneakers Canvas Outwear Shoes For Men: ₹423

Another sneaker option that you can consider is these Robbie Jones ones. Apart from black, these shoes are available in three colours such as red, yellow, and white. The pair has a lace-based closure and sole made of rubber.

5. BATA Men Boss-Slick Uniform Dress Shoes: ₹846

If you have a meeting to attend, then we suggest you pick these Bata shoes for men. These pull-on shoes have synthetic material and its sole is made of PVC. It comes only in black colour and looks classy.

6. Sparx Women’s Running Shoes: ₹892

These Sparx shoes are great for women who enjoy running. The pair, having EVA & TPR sole, comes in variety of colour combinations like Navy Blue-Red and Dark Grey-Blue. It has lace-up closure. The upper material is made up of mesh.

7. ASIAN Women’s Cute Sports Shoes for Girls- ₹449

These ASIAN shoes are another option for women who perform sports activities. Be it gym workout, outdoor running, morning walk, basketball, badminton, or trekking, this pair works for all. It features laces for closure and its sole is made up of EVA material.

8. Campus Men’s Everest Running Shoes-₹839

Another Campus running shoes for men that you can pick are these ones. The outer material of this pair is made up of mesh and the sole is thermoplastic-elastomers based. It also comes in light grey and navy blue colours.

Coming back to the aforementioned study, an expert also believes that people wear unique shoes to show that they have cool personalities.

Quoting Dr. Laura Naumann, an assistant professor of psychology at Sonoma State University in California, the website where the research was published, suggested the following:

I think when people choose to wear a ‘unique’ shoe, they are hoping to convey that they are cool, style-conscious or open to being different. Dr. Laura Naumann

So, what are you waiting for? Leave everything and opt for these amazing deals of shoes on Amazon. Lekar toh dekho! You will be on fire! ( Well, not literally, but you will ace them for sure.)