Hey, listen. This bit of wisdom could come in handy right now. If you ever think that your shoes or clothes have worn out, please don't throw them away. 'Cos you never know when some high-end labels may proclaim them the season's fashion.

We aren't kidding. Given the ongoing trend, the piece of clothing that's rotting in your wardrobe is being offered by a premium brand at ridiculously high prices. We have proof that we're being casually trolled by them.

1. So Balenciaga took a generic pair of crocs, added an ugly heel, and slapped a ₹50,000 price tag on them.

balenciaga be trolling humanity 😭 pic.twitter.com/8cyXAF31Ud — Spac𝓮 ⭐️ (@sadcrib) May 21, 2022

2. GucciXAdidas designed an umbrella that costs over a lakh rupees but isn't waterproof, so you can't use it in the rain.

then why make it then? 😭 https://t.co/UEM8x4gmY9 — 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤⁷ •ᴗ• | oscar issac brain rot (@bunny_yjk) May 18, 2022

3. Gucci, once again, sold an 'embroidery organic linen kaftan' for ₹2.55 lakh. Didn't we all spot the same

Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks 💀 pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV — samy || mihu and tanu's day ✨ (@annecyclopedia) June 1, 2021

4. Gucci sold a pair of 'Inverted cat-eye sunglasses' for ₹55,672, which were basically regular cat-eye spectacles- inverted.

Somebody come look at this...



Gucci took some glasses, turned them upside down, and slapped a $755 price tag on it.



I fucking can’t with this year anymore 😂 pic.twitter.com/uBQztO0D8V — Jess ✨ (@TheJessLyfe) December 10, 2020

5. GUCCI sold its ‘Screener leather sneakers’ for around ₹60,000. The USP: They're dirty AF.

What do you make of these "dirty" trainers Gucci are selling for a mere £615? Bargain, right?! 🤔 #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/ONqNUxgl7T — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 13, 2019

6. Balenciaga just unveiled their latest destroyed shoe collection, branded the 'Paris Sneaker,' for a whopping ₹48,279!

The new Balenciaga Paris Sneaker pic.twitter.com/rKsNJ3RZMu — Fashion MOEments (@FashionMOEments) May 9, 2022

7. Nordstrom once sold its 'dirty' jeans for roughly ₹27,000. If you thought mud on jeans could be hot...

You: Capitalism! Free market!!



Me: Nordstrom is selling jeans with fake mud for $425 while people are starving.



You: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/DJAzEuWkU3 — tommy (@theghissilent) April 25, 2017

If this isn't shoepidity, we don't know what is.