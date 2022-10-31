Watches today are multi-purpose and have quite impressive features in them. From different sports features to giving us our regular health checks, we get to know so much more than just ‘time’ from those dials. While smartwatches/digital watches are trending, many of us assume they will be super expensive or just don’t know which one to pick. If you’re looking for an affordable sports watch, hang in there.

We have compiled a list of affordable sports watches that are stylish and have some of the most impressive features. They keep you updated on your victories and help you follow discipline too.

1. V2A Retro Classic Small Digital Black Dial Men’s and Women’s Sports Watch: ₹599

You cannot miss out on this piece, as it comes with many handy features. This V2A Retro Classic watch has features like- dual time zone, calendar stopwatch, countdown timer, led backlight, and 50 M water resistance. Fret not about injuries as it comes with a 1-year warranty from all manufacturing defects. The rectangular dial watch has a band width of 18 millimeters and a case diameter of 43 millimeters.

You can buy this sports watch by clicking on this link.

2. Fanmis Unisex Elegant Plane Style Sports Silicone LED Wrist Watch: ₹390

Something fancy yet very affordable yup, that’s what this Fanmis sports watch is. You get some multi-functional features like- calendar month/day/date, alarm, led display, backlight, shock resistant, and stopwatch. The product dimension for this watch is ‎8.8 x 8.7 x 6.2 cm and 150 grams. Apart from this, you get a stylish dial display and it is water-resistant to up to 5 ATMs.

You can buy this sports watch by clicking on this link.

3. V2A Military Analog Digital 5ATM Waterproof Sports Watch: ₹899

If colourful is the vibe you’re looking for in your watch collection, then we might have an option for you. Featuring this amazing orange band sports watch that has some really cool features. You get an alarm with a 4-minute snooze, hourly chime, led BackLight (show time clear in the dark ), calendar day and date, stopwatch, 12/24H format option, and shock resistance. The wrist size of this watch is between 18.5 cm – 25 cm. Apart from this, you can wear it with casual attire too.

You can buy this sports watch by clicking on this link.

4. SBD S-Fit Smart Fitness Sports Band Watch Bracelet: ₹399

Grab this digital watch to stay connected to your health. It has features like a heart rate sensor | BP monitor | pedometer step counter | calorie counter, and whatnot. A rectangular shape dial with a full black rubber belt. Apart from this, this digital watch also gives you details like sleep tracking, sports recording, menstrual health tracking, relaxation guidance, and alarm. The product dimensions are ‎12 x 10 x 8 cm and 56 grams. What are you waiting for? This sports watch is a perfect pick.

You can buy this sports watch by clicking on this link.

5. Skmei Black Digital Black Dial Sports Men’s and Boy’s Watch: ₹799

This Skmei black digital looks classy and has a cool dial too. It has band material made of polyurethane. To give you more idea about its perfect size- the band width is 22 millimeters -the case diameter is 49 millimeters, and the case thickness is 14 millimeters. Furthermore, the watch comes with a water resistance depth of 50 meters and a six-month manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects.

You can buy this sports watch by clicking on this link.

Also read: Smartwatches Under Rs 15K That You Can Buy On Amazon.

6. Unisex Waterproof Gym Fitness Digital Watch Black: ₹429

Black watches are not going out of fashion as they look so good. It comes with a square-shaped case and a silicone band. You can grab this watch on Amazon. The band width is 0.5 Inches, and the case diameter is 2.00. What’s new? This watch is not just water-resistant but also sand Resistant and shock resistant.

You can buy this sports watch by clicking on this link.

7. Analog Digital 3ATM Waterproof Sports Watch for Men and Boys: ₹990

This funky sports watch belongs to you because it’s extra durable and functional. It is fashionably versatile, and you can flaunt it even when you’re working out. Some of the special features of this watch are – an alarm, water Resistant, waterproof, glow in the dark, and a stopwatch. You also get a one-year domestic warranty for any manufacturing defects.

You can buy this sports watch by clicking on this link.

Irrespective you’re a beginner or a professional these sports watches will add more to your sports routine and will keep you updated with your little victories. So if you’re planning for that marathon run or whatsoever grab one of these sports watches now.