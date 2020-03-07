After the Gods of couture finally answered our prayers and blessed us with the affordable, luxurious collaboration of the century a.k.a  Sabyasachi's X H&M, our desi souls haven't had a chance to keep clam.

Source: H&M

While almost all of us have been on a journey to consciously save our money for the much-awaited Sabyasachi X H&M saree (which will be the first ethinic wear launching across H&M), Vogue has just released the first glimpse of his heavenly wanderlusty collection and it's better than everything we imagined. 

Source: Vogue

Along with his signature paisley, resort wear motifs, Sabyasachi has managed to give these quintessential, unisex Indian patterns and prints a quirky modern twist with the silhouettes. 

Source: Vogue

Making his way through the brink of street style fashion with a glocal, Indo-Western perspective, Sabyasachi's Royal Bengal Tiger roaring in a never-seen-before avatar, especially in this muted khaki pant-suit cord. 

Source: Vogue

The collection is seen to feature a wide range of fanny packs cinching relaxed kaftan-style dresses in paisleys and muted tones, chunky jewellery, along with other flowy and comfortable ensembles.  

Source: Vogue

Taking a trip down memory lane, this down-to-earth couturier spilled the tea and told Vogue why he has collaborated with the fast-fashion brand H&M with an aim to democratise fashion. 

I am a middle-class boy. The greatest joy for me is to be able to create a kind of fashion democracy. I want people to understand the concept of inclusivity and fluidity. These are increasingly important conversations, given our current environment. My big mandate with H&M was to make beautiful, accessible clothing at affordable prices so that I could give back to the middle class. 

I feel like with this collection, Sabyasachi has reinvented himself. Now we don't have to wait to get married or sell our kidneys to wear a Sabyasachi. There's an affordable ensemble for all moods and occasions. 

Well, all we can say is, I feel like Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham waiting for this collection as if it's SRK, running from the chopper to get home. 

Source: Pinterest

This feature is an exclusive courtesy of Vogue. 