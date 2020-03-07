desi souls haven't had a chance to keep clam. After the Gods of couture finally answered our prayers and blessed us with the affordable, luxurious collaboration of the century a.k.a Sabyasachi's X H&M , oursouls haven't had a chance to keep clam.

(which will be the first ethinic wear launching across H&M), has just released the first glimpse of his heavenly wanderlusty collection and it's better than everything we imagined. While almost all of us have been on a journey to consciously save our money for the much-awaited Sabyasachi X H&M saree Vogue has just released the first glimpse of his heavenly wanderlusty collection and it's better than everything we imagined.

Along with his signature paisley, resort wear motifs, Sabyasachi has managed to give these quintessential, unisex Indian patterns and prints a quirky modern twist with the silhouettes.

Making his way through the brink of street style fashion with a glocal, Indo-Western perspective, Sabyasachi's Royal Bengal Tiger roaring in a never-seen-before avatar, especially in this muted khaki pant-suit cord.

The collection is seen to feature a wide range of fanny packs cinching relaxed kaftan-style dresses in paisleys and muted tones, chunky jewellery, along with other flowy and comfortable ensembles.

Taking a trip down memory lane, this down-to-earth couturier spilled the tea and told Vogue why he has collaborated with the fast-fashion brand H&M with an aim to democratise fashion.

I am a middle-class boy. The greatest joy for me is to be able to create a kind of fashion democracy. I want people to understand the concept of inclusivity and fluidity. These are increasingly important conversations, given our current environment. My big mandate with H&M was to make beautiful, accessible clothing at affordable prices so that I could give back to the middle class.

I feel like with this collection, Sabyasachi has reinvented himself. Now we don't have to wait to get married or sell our kidneys to wear a Sabyasachi. There's an affordable ensemble for all moods and occasions.

Well, all we can say is, I feel like Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham waiting for this collection as if it's SRK, running from the chopper to get home.

This feature is an exclusive courtesy of Vogue.