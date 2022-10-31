We live in a time when smartphones can now tell you the day and time you’re living in. Even though this is an easy and convenient option, deep down, we all know the craze for wristwatches won’t ever go! Because let’s be honest, we don’t just wear watches to know the time but also the stylish look they serve.

That said, today, watches offer more to you than time, and our relationships with our watches have evolved. For men, good watches are considered the ultimate fashion accessory, and it talks a lot about their personality. We have picked some best watches for men under 1000 that won’t put a hole in your pocket and are super affordable!

1. Fastrack Analog Black Dial-Adult Watch: ₹850

This Fastrack watch looks simple and stylish and is a perfect pick for day-to-day wear. It has a case diameter of 57 millimeters and is recommended for customers looking for large dial-size watches. Not just cool looks, you get a water resistance depth of 30 meters and six months manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects. The silicon band width of this Fastrack watch is 26 Millimeters, and the case thickness is 14.5 millimeters. It is lightweight and made of acrylic material. Grab this watch from Amazon now, as it is an ideal birthday and anniversary gift.

2. SKMEI Men’s Digital Sports Watch: ₹899

Talk about cracking the best deal, and this SKMEI men’s digital watch is the best option. This LED square watch is a multi-time zone watch and looks gorgeous. It has a dial width of 51Mm, a dial thickness of 20Mm, a band width of 22Mm, and an overall watch length is 275Mm. The black and golden combination here gives a perfect classic look. Apart from this, you also get a six months manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects. You get a water resistance depth of up to 30 meters at such an affordable price.

3. V2A Analog Digital Watches for Men and Boys: ₹990

This olive green belt watch will definitely make a smart addition to any man’s fashion closet. It comes with a silicon rubber watch band with a large dual-dial design that looks amazing. This watch is suitable for both indoor and outdoor activities. Furthermore, it has some great multi-functional features like- dual Timezone, calendar day and date, alarm, water resistance, LED display, backlight, shock resistant, and stopwatch. It is made up of resin material and comes with a one-year domestic warranty against manufacturing defects.

4. Louis Devin Black Metal Chain Analog Wrist Watch for Men: ₹499

If you are confused about what kind of metal watch toy to buy- go with this one. This black watch looks stunning and would go on all your outfits. The product dimensions for this Louis Devin watch are 9 x 9 x 7 cm and 180 grams. Apart from this, you don’t have to worry about metal rust as it is ionized-plated high-quality brass.

5. Louis Devin Men’s Watch (Silver Colored Strap): ₹359

This silver strap watch is what every man must possess in his wardrobe. It is super affordable and would look stylish on your wrist. You get this Louis Devin watch on Amazon, and it is made up of stainless steel. It weighs 180 grams and will go easy on your hand. Grab yours now!

6. Sonata Super Fibre Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch: ₹775

If you want something new to your watch wardrobe, grab this Sonata rectangular dial watch. You get a water resistance depth of 30 meters and a twelve months manufacturer warranty. Yet again, a full black analog watch that is hard to say not to. It is recommended for people looking for small dial watches and is ideal for birthday, anniversary, and wedding gifts. This Sonata watch looks like a digital watch and won’t be heavy on your wrist as it weighs 60 grams.

7. SKMEI Wrist Watch for Men, Digital Waterproof Watch: ₹839

A multi-functional watch that would suit all your attires and is ideal for day-to-day use. It is a 50M waterproof watch with a dual-time chronograph. Some impressive features of this watch are- a weekly display, alarm clock, calendar, alarm, EL light, 12/24 hour Clock, and count down. Apart from this, it has an ABS case and resin crystal with a soft PU band.

Each watch here stands out because of its looks and features. You can grab them for your latest watch collection or give them as gifts to your loved ones. Let us know which one you like the most!

