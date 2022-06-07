We've all been a part of fancy dress competitions and school plays where we had to dress up as things. I've been a tree, a sunflower and even a solar system. Once, I was put in a 'pear' costume and made to stand in the school playground for the entire day - I was quite happy and I can't figure why. 

Fancy Dress

We've all been there, done that. Back then, it was the excitement of wearing make-up and costume, but I'm not proud of it now. But, today's fashion is a lot like those 'bachpan ki looks' that we created. All I want to know is, who wears it on purpose as a grown-up? 

And the way these looks and shows trend, reminds me of how little I know about fashion. But, they do end up making me feel better about being certain 'objects', back in school.

1. This skirt converts into furniture. And, honestly I could really use it while travelling in metro - kyunki khali seat toh milti nahi.

Source: Laughing Squid

2. Katy Perry's look from the Met Gala reminded me of Lumiere (the candle holder) from Beauty and the Beast.

Met Gala
Source: Allure

3. This would've been my look, if I played a chair with the constant pile of clothes. 

Source: Rediffmail

4. Spring Collection, quite literally.

Source: Insider

5. Reminds me of how my mom bought a larger size of uniform, just so it fit through half of my school life.

Source: Pinterest

6. I could've made a career out of that pear costume. And, all I did was stand in a West-Delhi school playground. 

Source: ExpatWoman

7. This is actually a good save from dilli ki garmi.

Source: Cheezburger

8. Joey did it first. 

Source: Vogue

9. I just feel like it got stuck and they left it there.

Source: Carbon Magazine

10. It is ironical how they probably can't see through it.

Source: Pinterest

11. Hollywood's rendition of Morni Banke.

Source: L'OFFICIEL USA

12. Question - whose hair is it?

Source: SAAE Vilhena

13. How some politicians would want us to be.

Source: Quora

14. DIY idea - with mummy ki do, teen sarees.

Source: Today

15. Because, people clearly don't get the concept of personal space. NGL, this seems like smart fashion. 

Source: The Indian Express

I suddenly feel less embarrased about my entire childhood. 