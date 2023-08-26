The trick about managing your monthly budget is discerning and curating quality food and dining experiences. So, if you’ve just bagged your first job and are looking to experiment a little, and maybe treat yourself, and your loved ones by taking them to cute, slightly fancy food spots, then these eateries might just be what you’re looking for.

Credit: Giphy

Here, take a look:

1. AMA Cafe

Known for its great breakfast options, AMA Cafe also serves up wonderful pizzas and desserts.

Cost: ₹900 for two people (approx.)

Location: House no. 6, 1st Floor, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110054

Zomato

2. Cafe Lota

If you like experimenting with cafes that have an artsy vibe, this is the perfect place to try out. They serve dishes such as Pondicherry fish curry, coconut rabdi, chicken pasanda, majestic chicken & bhapa doi.

Cost: ₹1,200 for two people (approx.)

Location: Gate No. 2, National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Credit: Instagram

3. Bean Sahab Cafe

The coffee here is appreciated greatly and you can expect to see continental food items such as pizzas and lasagna on the menu.

Cost: ₹950 for two people (approx.)

Location: Gali #3, Khasra 267 Saidullah Jab Village Champa Gali, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Credit: Justdial

4. Cafeteria & Co.

You can get different kinds of food here; north Indian, sushi, continental, middle eastern, Italian and the cocktails are pretty good too.

Cost: ₹1,900 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Location: Multiple locations

Credit: Instagram

5. Judge & Jury

Here, you can expect to get food and beverages such as coconut shake, chocolate brownies, watermelon coolers, chicken drumsticks, chicken tikka pizza, Kit Kat shake.

Cost: ₹1,700 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Location: H 8, 110009 Delhi, Hudson Ln, Block H, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009

Credit: Zomato

6. Cafe Mez

If you’re looking to try Lebanese and Turkish cuisines then Cafe Mez is a good idea. Here, you can expect to see food items such as Turkish tea, Smoked Labneh and Kofta Hummus on the menu.

Cost: ₹1,800 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Location: Shop No. 23 DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

Credit: Instagram

7. Kori’s

If you’re looking to start trying out asian food, especially sushi, you can head to Kori’s. They also serve Bibimbap, Chicken Katsu, fried chicken and fish.

Cost: ₹1,200 for two people (approx.)

Location: Multiple locations

Credit: Zomato

8. Mamagoto

Mamagoto is a pretty decent spot for Chinese and Asian food. You can have anything from good dumplings to great Thai curry here.

Cost: ₹1,200 for two people (approx.) Without alcohol

Location: Multiple locations

Credit: Zomato

9. Carnatic Cafe

In the mood for South Indian filter coffee? Then Carnatic Cafe is your best bet, but it also serves excellent and flavourful South Indian cuisines – so go, explore to your heart’s fulfilment.

Cost: ₹700 for two people (approx.)

Location: Multiple locations

Credit: Custodial

10. Jugmug Thela

Expect to see food items such as classic hot chocolate, double decker sandwich, banana walnut cake, veg club sandwich on their menu. It’s a really aesthetic cafe style eatery, that serves great food too!

Cost: ₹850 for two people (approx.)

Location: Shed#4, Khasra#258 Westend Marg, Lane#3, behind Kuldeep House, Saiyad ul Ajaib, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Credit: Facebook

11. Pinch Of Spice

Pinch of Spice are a great restaurant to have North Indian and Mughlai. You can order items such as mutton rogan josh, rara chicken and biryani here.

Cost: ₹1,900 for two people (approx.)

Location: Multiple locations

Credit: Zomato

12. Colocal

The ambience of Colocal speaks for itself, and the food is far from disappointing. Here are some things you can try here; Tortellini pasta, fish and chips, garden salad, iced mocha, gnocchi or hot chocolate.

Cost: ₹1,200 for two people (approx.)

Location: Multiple locations

Credit: Zomato

Ready to paint the town red on a budget?