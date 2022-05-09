Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. He has a net worth of $255 billion . Wealth like that isn't earned just through businesses, investment plays a key role in it.

One of the questions being the richest person in the world brings in is from people asking how can they become rich too. To answer this, Elon Musk has given some tips on Twitter from time to time. Here are some investment tips Elon Musk gave that you can follow too.

1. Elon Musk's investment advice during periods of inflation

Elon Musk's investment advice during periods of inflation is similar to that of Warren Buffet. According to Musk, "it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products than dollars when inflation is high."

As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.



I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

2. Elon Musk on crypto investment

Elon Musk is a big supporter of futuristic assets, like cryptocurrencies. While investing in crypto, Musk advises, "don't bet the farm on crypto." According to Musk, you shouldn't put too much cash into a speculative investment that has a high risk of loss.

He also talked about value creation and said, "true value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form."

Out of curiosity, I acquired some ascii hash strings called “Bitcoin, Ethereum & Doge”. That’s it.



As I’ve said before, don’t bet the farm on crypto! True value is building products & providing services to your fellow human beings, not money in any form. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

3. Elon Musk on which companies to invest in

According to Musk, you should invest in companies you believe in. Upon being asked for investment advice several times, Musk recently tweeted, "buy stock in several companies that make products & services that *you* believe in."

He also advised not to panic when the market does instead only sell if you think their products & services are trending worse.

Since I’ve been asked a lot:



Buy stock in several companies that make products & services that *you* believe in.



Only sell if you think their products & services are trending worse. Don’t panic when the market does.



This will serve you well in the long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2022

Elon Musk's Twitter is full of shitposting but once in a while, he gives some gems of investment advice that you can follow too.

Also Read | 11 Absolutely Random Statements From Elon Musk That Make You Go "WTF Bruh!"