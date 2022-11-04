A while after Elon Musk tookover Twitter, a dark phase for the social networking site began last night when news broke out that half of its staff will be laid off. It was said that employees will receive an email informing them whether they are getting laid off or not.
And thus began the horror of Twitter employees, wondering whether they are staying or are getting laid off. What followed was the Twitter team talking to each other on slack before their access was taken away. They were logged out of their system and slack as well. And #LoveWhereYouWorked, #OneTeam and blue hearts shortly filled up Twitter.
Here’s how Tweeps took to Twitter to know and make sense of what’s going on.
Compiling these tweets made my heart so sad. The fact that Twitter employees got to know they are fired by getting logged out of their work accounts and removed from slack is just baffling.