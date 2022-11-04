A while after Elon Musk tookover Twitter, a dark phase for the social networking site began last night when news broke out that half of its staff will be laid off. It was said that employees will receive an email informing them whether they are getting laid off or not.

Twitter is expected to lay off half its staff tomorrow



Employees have been calling it 'The Snap' and are posting Thanos memes



(via @CaseyNewton) pic.twitter.com/7IYcbbHI45 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 4, 2022

And thus began the horror of Twitter employees, wondering whether they are staying or are getting laid off. What followed was the Twitter team talking to each other on slack before their access was taken away. They were logged out of their system and slack as well. And #LoveWhereYouWorked, #OneTeam and blue hearts shortly filled up Twitter.

Here’s how Tweeps took to Twitter to know and make sense of what’s going on.

Has it already started? Happy layoff eve! pic.twitter.com/0AcaQjGJvm — Rumman Chowdhury (@ruchowdh) November 4, 2022

Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much.



So sad it had to end this way 💔 — Simon Balmain  (@SBkcrn) November 4, 2022

hey, same thing happened to me as well! sending you a hug. we can go through this! #OneTeam — Nanda (@panjiarga) November 4, 2022

Just lost access to my Twitter email and Slack. This is all so unreal. #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam — Morgan Bell  (@livelovegeek) November 4, 2022

the fact that the first thing tweeps did when layoffs were finally, officially announced was to send so many heart emojis that we broke slack says everything no one else knows about this place. #OneTeam — Emily Fortner (@emcorinne) November 4, 2022

well, my entire team just got locked out. officially an ex-Tweep. it’s been a wild ride 🫡💙 #OneTeam — neeks (@neeks_cap) November 4, 2022

I lost everything in a fire during my time at Twitter. No one rushed me back to work. Coworkers rallied their teams to a GoFundMe set up for me and my cat. My manager gave me a discreet bonus to help and only apologized that it wasnt more. I will never forget any of it. #OneTeam — Jboo  (@JonTheMadhatter) November 4, 2022

It’s official I’m out. Absolutely enjoyed my time and being able to be me everyday at work. My team has been fantastic and grateful I had the pleasure of working with them #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam 🫡 — Dr. Yvette Thomas (@TechD0C) November 4, 2022

It’s official. It’s been an honor. Twitter Studio Managing Director Out. So much love to the team that road the wave with me. Put up with my slack sappy love notes. Navigated big challenges + created award winning work. Onward we go. Tweep fam 4 life. #OneTeam #lovedwhereyouwork — Cristina Angeli (@CA_CrissyAngel) November 4, 2022

Not what I expected to have to deal with during my 8th month of pregnancy but forever grateful for all of the amazing Tweeps I’ve met along the way. This was truly a dream job and such an honor. What a chapter this has been. #OneTeam — Alexis Fernandez (@alexis_eff) November 4, 2022

After 5 and a half unforgettable years, my time at Twitter has ended



Grateful for what we built together and to have worked alongside some of the most talented and creative people in the industry 💙🎨



Sending love to my Twitter fam🫡 #OneTeam #LoveWhoYouWorkedWith — Lee Ann oka LA (@superrla) November 4, 2022

Well Twitter…it’s been real, and it’s been fun. But the end hasn’t been real fun.



My career, my character and my aspirations are forever changed by this incredible place and more importantly, its people. Be well, Tweeps!🫡#OneTeam #LoveWhereYouWorked — Joey (@jowehh) November 4, 2022

Twitter is so special. After 4 yrs, I’m leaving with the fullest 💙, experiences I never imagined, and unbreakable bonds with so many Tweeps. My head is held high, knowing I gave it my absolute all. @TwitterComms: We have so much to be proud of. Time to fly even higher! #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/5tVUP575A6 — Julie Steele (@juliezsteele) November 4, 2022

It’s been a good run, y’all. I can confidently say that I worked with some absolute legends and wouldn’t trade this experience for the world 🫡💙 #OneTeam — greg (@whereistach) November 4, 2022

I am officially out! What a ride it’s been, thanks to everyone who made it the joy that it was! #lovewhereyouworked #OneTeam — Ramya (@ramyabrij) November 4, 2022

I’ve worked at Twitter for most of my adult life. It was a great place, full of the smartest people who all truly cared about their work and each other. I’m not sure what tomorrow brings, but I’m sad to see today go. #OneTeam 💙 — Jared Miller (@jcmi) November 4, 2022

. @CaseyNewton what time will I know my employment status? — Stuart Brewington (@stubrew910) November 3, 2022

Also worth noting: the email that just went out to every Twitter employee is unsigned.



Whatever is about to happen, Elon is not putting his name on it. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 4, 2022

Tweeps are just hanging out in Slack saying nice things to each other until their access is cut off. I’ve never seen anything like it.



Some really incredible people leaving Twitter tonight. We are all worse off without them there — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 4, 2022

Compiling these tweets made my heart so sad. The fact that Twitter employees got to know they are fired by getting logged out of their work accounts and removed from slack is just baffling.