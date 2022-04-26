Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. This means he owns a lot of things that we cannot even imagine. They are expensive and go up to thousands of dollars.

Let's have a look.

1. Space X - $74 billion

Musk's rocket company SpaceX is valued at $74 billion after it secured a commercial contract with Nasa. Space X, a Space Exploration and manufacturing company, was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk.

2. A Gulfstream G650ER - starting from $66.5 million

Prices for the jet start from $66.5 million and operating costs go up to millions. It is said that Musk spent $700,000 on his private jet in 2018, flying around the US, Europe, and Asia.

3. SolarCity - $3.5 billion

A subsidiary of Tesla, the company is worth about $3.5 billion. The company markets, manufactures, and installs residential and commercial solar panels in the US.

4. Tesla Model S - starting $94,990

Musk has revealed that he drives Tesla Model S the most. It is surely one of the most comfortable and accommodating cars, of all Teslas.

5. The Boring Company - $5.7 billion

The American infrastructure and tunnel construction services company was founded by Elon Musk. It focuses on developing projects designed for intra-city transit systems.

6. Tesla - $58.04 billion

Elon Musk founded the automotive company in 2003. The company is based in Texas and manufactures electric vehicles, solar panels, solar roof tiles, and several other clean energy-related products.

7. Neuralink - $1 billion

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that creates implantable brain-machine interfaces. Musk had promised that the brain chips manufactured by the company will "enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs”.

8. Twitter - $44 billion

The billionaire struck a deal with Twitter to buy the company for $44 billion. Twitter will now become a private company owned by Musk.

9. Tesla Model X - $114,990

The Tesla Model X is apparently Elon Musk’s favourite car. It has doors like the wings of a bird and is used by Elon Musk when he goes out with his children.

10. Tesla Cybertruck - starting $39,900

Elon Musk was spotted chauffeuring a few friends to dinner at Nobu in Malibu in December 2019 in a prototype of his company's upcoming electric pickup.

Which one of these surprised you the most?