India’s infrastructure baron, Gautam Adani, has risen to be the only Indian in the top five position on the Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List. He has surpassed Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Wall Street magnate.



With a net worth of $123.7 billion, Adani now has surpassed Buffett's $121.7 billion fortune, according to Forbes. The chairperson of the Adani group, known for its diverse businesses which include port management, electric power generation and transmission, renewable energy, mining, airport operations, natural gas, food processing and infrastructure, is now the fifth richest person in the world.



The Forbes list is topped by Elon Musk with a net worth of $269.7 billion. Musk is followed by Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $170.2 billion. Bernard Arnault of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton comes third with a net worth of $167.9 billion. Adani is only behind Microsoft founder, Bill Gates who has a net worth of $130.2 billion. Mukesh Ambani, CEO of Reliance Industries Limited in the ninth.

Adani met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on April 21 at the Adani Headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The UK Prime Minister was on a two day visit to India.



Honoured to host @BorisJohnson, the first UK PM to visit Gujarat, at Adani HQ. Delighted to support climate & sustainability agenda with focus on renewables, green H2 & new energy. Will also work with UK companies to co-create defence & aerospace technologies. #AtmanirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/IzoRpIV6ns — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 21, 2022

The Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List, now, has two Indians in the Top 10 position.

