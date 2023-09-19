Financial gurus often say that you should diversify your assets and have more than a single source of income. Bollywood celebrities follow this advice to the T. Celebs have a wide range of income sources – movies, special appearances, ads, production companies, and their own investments in other brands. With the boom in the Indian startup ecosystem, investing in rising companies doesn’t seem too bad an idea.

Let’s take a look at where these 10 Bollywood celebs have majorly invested in apart from their own companies.

1. Deepika Padukone

The Om Shanti Om actress has recently invested an undisclosed amount in the specialty coffee chain, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters through her investment entity – KA Enterprises. Along with this, Deepika also holds stakes in Epigamia, Bellatrix Aerospace, BluSmart Mobility, Atomberg Technology, FrontRow, Furlenco, Mokobara, Supertails, Nua, and Purplle. Reports state that the investments range from ₹3-5 crore in the early stage. Deepika Padukone’s net worth stands at $60 million.

2. Ranveer Singh

In 2022, Ranveer Singh made his first startup investment. The Padmavat actor invested an undiscloed amount in the beauty brand, Sugar Cosmetics. Speaking to the media, Ranveer said, “I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a tremendous fan-following over the years and I’m excited to be a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium and quality makeup products specially formulated for them.” Currently, his net worth stands at $44 million.

3. Shilpa Shetty

In May 2023, Shilpa Shetty invested ₹2.25 crore in WickedGud which markets healthy indulgent food products. She also invested an undisclosed amount in a farm to fork Mumbai-based startup- Kisankonnect. As per reports, she has also invested ₹6.7 crores in Mamaearth and has acquired over 16 lakh shares. Apart from these, she has also invested in Hunar (an upskilling platform) and Fast&Up. Her net worth stands at $19 million.

4. Anushka Sharma

In 2022, Anushka Sharma invested an undisclosed amount in the children’s organic food brand- Slurrp Farm. She also invested in Blue Tribe- a plant-based meat startup that makes its products from pea, lentils, and soybeans. Along with Virat Kohli, she invested ₹2.5 crore in Digit Insurance. Her net worth stands at $27 million.

5. Priyanka Chopra

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra invested in dating app, Bumble. She has also invested in Apartments List, a US based rental marketplace. Along with this, Priyanka also holds stakes in BVLGARI, Genies (specialising in making online avatars), and Holberton School (a platform for training software engineers). Her net worth stands at $75 million.

6. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan invested an undisclosed amount in the homegrown clothing line, The Souled Store. Speaking to the media, she said, “I love being part of brands that I can relate with. With The Souled Store’s massive popularity, growing brand equity, and my love for all things pop-culture, I knew this was a perfect fit for me as an investor. Also, investing was always on my mind, I was just waiting for the right opportunity. I am glad I am finally doing this with The Souled Store.” She is also the label’s brand ambassador. Her net worth stands at $5 million.

7. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt invested an undisclosed amount in Phool.Co- a brand that makes incense sticks from discarded temple flowers. She was also an early investor in Nykaa. After the listing, her investment grew to ₹54 crore. Along with these, she is also an investor in a styling platform- Style Cracker, and in a sustainable baby care brand- SuperBottoms. Alia Bhatt’s net worth stands at $23 million.

8. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif invested ₹2.02 crores in Nykaa in 2018. After the IPO listing, her investment grew to ₹22 crore. Apart from this, she has also invested in a health and wellness platform, Hyugalife. Currently, her net worth stands at $32 million.

9. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is the brand ambassador of MyGlamm. She has also invested in the brand. Along with this, she has invested in BellaCasa- a luxury furnishing brand, Shunya- an FMCG brand, and Power Gummies. Her net worth stands at $15 million.

10. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana holds stakes in Helios Lifestyle. Previously, he was a face of The Man Company but in 2019, the actor invested an undisclosed amount in the parent entity. His net worth stands at $10 million.

You should not keep all your eggs in one basket and looks like these Bollywood celebrities abide by this rule.