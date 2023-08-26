When you talk about Mukesh Ambani, one thought that automatically comes to mind is that the man is EVERYWHERE and that he can do ANYTHING. The man literally made the Internet free, at one point. While we are familiar with the all-pervasiveness of the Jio Universe or the Reliance Trends stores, here are 11 brands not many know to be owned by Ambani’s Reliance Industries. Take a look:

1. Zivame

The online lingerie brand got acquired by Reliance Retail in 2020.

2. Urban Ladder

In 2020, Reliance Retail bought a majority 96% stake in the online furniture brand Urban Ladder for over ₹182 crore.

3. Just Dial

In 2021, Reliance Retail acquired Just Dial at ₹3,497 crore.

4. Clovia

In March 2022, Reliance Retail acquired a majority 89% equity stake in Purple Panda Fashions, which owned Clovia, a popular innerwear brand.

5. Nickelodeon India

In India, Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom18, a joint venture between Paramount Global and TV18 (owned by the Reliance Industries).

6. Forbes India

Forbes India, the Indian edition of the renowned Forbes magazine, is run by Network18, which, in turn, is owned by Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

7. Hamleys

Reliance Retail acquired Hamleys, the British multi-national toy store chain, in 2019 in an all-cash deal.

8. ColorsTV

ColorsTV is owned by Viacom18, a joint venture between Paramount Global and TV18 (owned by Reliance Industries).

9. NetMeds

Ambani’s Reliance Industries bought a majority stake in online pharmacy company, NetMeds, for ₹620 crore.

10. Mandarin Oriental, New York

In January 2022, the luxury hotel in New York was acquired by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries for $98.15 million, which is roughly over ₹811 crores.

11. Amanté

Apart from Zivame and Clovia, Reliance Retail owns Amanté, an international innerwear brand acquired from Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings in 2021.

This is Ambani’s world, we are just living in it!

