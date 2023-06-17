Almost every Indian is familiar with the Ambani family. Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. Each of his children is currently heading different divisions of the empire. You’d think growing up with a billionaire father, one would be raised with limitless pocket money – but that isn’t the case with the Ambanis. In an interview, Nita Ambani once revealed that all of her kids used to get ₹5 as pocket money.

Credit: The Vocal News

She even recalled how Anant Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son got teased for getting such a humble amount as pocket money.

“When my kids were still young, I’d give them ₹5 each every Friday to spend in the school canteen. One day,my youngest, Anant, came running into my bedroom and demanded he be given ₹10 instead. When I questioned him, he said his pals in school laughed whenever they saw him take out a five-rupee coin saying,‘Tu Ambani hai ya bhikari!’ Mukesh and I couldn’t help but crack up.” Nita Ambani, for iDiva

Credit: Business Insider India

In the same interview, she mentioned how because she grew up with many middle-class values, she’s instilled the same in her children. But could you imagine an Ambani kid being teased for getting a less-than-lavish pocket money amount? Cos I can’t!

But, either way, it’s nice to hear that the Ambanis carry themselves with such humbleness.