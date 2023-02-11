Did you know the oldest still-operating company in the world was founded around 100 years after the dissolution of the Roman Empire? Or that the top five oldest companies in the world are from Japan? Well, if you didn’t then this one’s for you. Here’s a list of some of the oldest companies in the world which have been operational for over a millennium.

1. Kongō Gumi | 578 AD

Kongō Gumi is the oldest still existing company in the world. Founded in 578 AD, 1445 years ago, it used to be a family-owned construction company till 2006. After facing some difficult times, it became a subsidiary of the Takamatsu Construction Group.

Wiki

Thanks to the practice in Japan where sons-in-law take the family name when they join the firm, Kongō Gumi, like many other Japanese companies, was able to continue with the same name for 40 generations.

2. Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan | 705 AD

Founded in 705 AD by Fujiwara Mahito, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan is a hot spring hotel in Hayakawa, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. In 2011, it was recognized as the oldest hotel in the world by Guinness World Records. It has been continuously operated by 52 generations of the same family, including adopted heirs, for over 1,300 years.

TripAdvisor

3. Koman | 717 AD

Sennen no Yu Koman is a traditional Japanese hotel in Kinosaki, Toyooka city, Hyōgo prefecture, Japan. Founded in 717 AD, it is the second-oldest hotel in Japan and one of the oldest companies in the world. It was established by Hiuke Gonnokami and has been passed on for over 46 generations.

TripAdvisor

4. Hōshi Ryokan | 718 AD

Hōshi is a traditional Japanese inn founded in 718 AD. Over 1300 years old now, it has been operated by the Hoshi family for 46 generations. It was believed to be the oldest operating hotel in the world until Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan claimed the title.

Wiki

5. Genda Shigyō | 771 AD

Genda Shigyō is a Japanese paper production company and one of the oldest companies in the world. It has produced ceremonial paper goods such as mizuhiki, gift wrapping and betrothal gifts since 771 AD.

Mizuhiki, source: All About Japan

6. St. Peter Stiftskulinarium | 803 AD

St. Peter Stiftskulinarium is a restaurant within the walls of St Peter’s Abbey in Salzburg, Austria. Operating since before 803 AD, it is the oldest inn in Central Europe and the oldest restaurant in the world. It is said that the restaurant has served the likes of Christopher Columbus and Mozart.

St. Peter Stiftskulinarium

7. Staffelter Hof | 862 AD

Established in 862 AD, Staffelter Hof is a family-run winery situated in a small town in Germany. It has diversified since its inception but remains the seventh-oldest company in the world that is still operational.

Wiki

8. Monnaie de Paris | 864 AD

The Monnaie de Paris is a government-owned institution which produces France’s coins. Founded in 864 AD, it is the oldest continuously running minting institution in the world. Since the relocation of the primary minting facility to Pessac, the original facility in Paris now serves primarily as a museum.

Paris Tourist Office

9. Tanaka-Iga | 885 AD

Founded in 885 AD, Tanaka-Iga Butsugu is a Japanese company that produces Buddhist goods. It is one of the oldest companies in the world that is still operational.

All About Japan

10. The Royal Mint | 886 AD

Established in 886 AD, The Royal Mint is the official maker of British coins and the oldest company in the UK. Since its inception, it has expanded into precious metals investment, historic coins, and luxury collectables.

Europe Real Estate

Check Out | From The Times Group To The Tata Group, Here Are 8 Of The Oldest Indian Companies

