India is a hub of innovation and startups, but it's also a hub of tradition and companies that have been in business for over a century. Today, we bring to you some of the oldest Indian companies doing exceptionally well for over 100 years. We have been using their products for years, its time we get to know a bit more about them.

1. Parry & Co. | 1788

In the late 1780s, a Welshman named Thomas Parry started a business of banking and piece goods. In the early 1800s, Parry went on to establish a general trading company dealing in sugar and spirits. The business did well for decades before it was separated to form East India Distilleries and Sugar Factories Ltd.

In 1962, the companies once again merged to form EID Parry, which was acquired by Murugappa Group in 1981. Parry & Co., now Eid Parry Ltd., is over 200 years old and is still running successfully with its businesses in Industries like Distillery, Biofertilizers, Nutraceuticals, etc.

2. The Times Group | 1838

Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited, or The Times Group, is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in India, with the Sahu Jain family owning a majority stake. Today, the group has several subsidiaries like The Times of India, The Economic Times, Navbharat Times, Movies Now, Zoom, MNX, Times Internet, Radio Mirchi, etc.

3. Aditya Birla Group | 1857

Aditya Birla Group is another of India's oldest family-owned businesses. It was founded by Seth Shiv Narayan Birla in 1857 as a cotton-trading company before Ghanshyam Das Birla created what has become one of the biggest aluminium makers in India. The group is now chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, and deals in several industries including metals, cement, financial services, telecom and retail.

4. Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation | 1863

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation was formed in 1863 by the Wallace Brothers of Scotland. It is India's second oldest publicly quoted company, which was established to engage in the Burmese tea business.

By the 1870s, the company was a leading producer of teak with interests in cotton, oil exploration and shipping. The Vissanji family purchased the company from the Wallace brothers around the time of Indian independence. Later, it was acquired by the Wadia group. Today, it is engaged in plantations of both tea and coffee, auto electric components, healthcare, real estate, and weighing products businesses.

5. Shapoorji Pallonji Group | 1865

Shapoorji Pallonji Group is regarded as one of India's most valuable private enterprises. It was founded in 1865 as a construction company, Littlewood Pallonji. They have constructed some of the prominent projects in India like a reservoir on Malabar Hill, Brabourne Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Mumbai Central Railway Station, etc. They have interests in industries ranging from infrastructure, investment, oil & gas, etc.

6. Tata Group | 1868

The Tata Group is over 150 years old. It was founded in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata, who is often referred to as the ‘father of Indian industry’. The three main focuses of Jamsetji Tata were to establish an iron and steel company, generate hydroelectric power, and create a world-class educational institution in the country.

Today, it is India's largest conglomerate, with products and services in over 150 countries with products like Products Automotive, Airlines, Chemicals, Defence, FMCG, Hospitality, Information Technology, Cement, Steel, etc.

7. Bombay Dyeing Company | 1879

The Bombay Dyeing Company was established in 1879 by Nowrosjee Wadia as a small operation of Indian spun cotton yarn dip-dyed by hand. Today, it is one of India's largest producers of textiles. It is the flagship company of the Wadia Group, sailing strong even after 140 years of formation.

8. Godrej Group | 1897

The Godrej Group was founded by Ardeshir Godrej and Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej in 1897as a lock company. It was the first one to introduce locks with lever technology in India. It was also the first company to make India's first safe in 1902. It later got into the soap business. In 1955, Godrej produced India's first indigenous typewriter. After giving many firsts to India, the Godrej Group, now over a hundred years old, deals in Aerospace, Agriculture, Home Appliances, Consumer Goods, Furnitures, etc.

