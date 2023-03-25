You don’t know your business well enough unless you get down and get your hands dirty. And honestly, that’s the best way to learn about the nuances of the business. That’s why the new CEO of Starbucks, Laxman Narasimhan, has decided to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company’s stores, news outlets reported.
In a letter to Starbucks’ employees, he said that this is in an effort to stay close to the company’s culture and customers. He also expects the company’s leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores.
“While our performance is strong, our health needs to be stronger,” Narasimhan wrote in the letter. “We must care for the artists and the theatre in the front of our stores, and the factory in the back.”
Some people are loving this move by Starbucks’ CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, and think it’ll create great value for the organization
Others are not as flattered and think it’s only a ploy to take the attention away from other important topics. And also how it’ll negatively impact the minimum wage workers at the stores Narasimhan would be working at.
How this move turns out to be and whether it lasts or not is something we’ll have to wait to see.