You don’t know your business well enough unless you get down and get your hands dirty. And honestly, that’s the best way to learn about the nuances of the business. That’s why the new CEO of Starbucks, Laxman Narasimhan, has decided to work a half-day shift once a month in one of the company’s stores, news outlets reported.

In a letter to Starbucks' employees, he said that this is in an effort to stay close to the company's culture and customers. He also expects the company's leadership team to be connected and engaged in stores.

“While our performance is strong, our health needs to be stronger,” Narasimhan wrote in the letter. “We must care for the artists and the theatre in the front of our stores, and the factory in the back.”

Some people are loving this move by Starbucks’ CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, and think it’ll create great value for the organization

If that's true, great. So often, the people in charge don't know how things work in their own companies. — MrPMD (@MrPatrickDoran) March 24, 2023

That will help him understand the employees and the customers better. Leading to better decisions for the company and its employees. — Mike Hoss For Congress ❤️🇺🇸 (@MikeHoss2024) March 23, 2023

Good. I feel like all CEOs and executives to companies should be doing something like this once a month. It's a good humbling experience for them and will help them understand better on how to run the company from the ground up. — Chris VW (@LILCVANWINKLE) March 24, 2023

Everyone in the comments saying idc… This is huge. Every ceo should do this. Experience what it’s like working at the bottom of the company. Understand what makes employees happy. See what works and what doesn’t. — Mr_Bojangles (@Mr_Bojangles27) March 23, 2023

Great. We need more executives who actually know what their lowest level workers are doing at their jobs. 👍🏻 — K (@kthroughglass) March 23, 2023

This is how it needs to be! They should experience every level to see first hand what goes on. As long as it is experienced as is and not any different cause he is there — Sparrow (@1044sparrow) March 23, 2023

First-hand experience can only improve corporate decisions. — mac365 (@craig2998) March 23, 2023

I applaud this approach. It can only improve Starbucks nationwide. — Gabriel Olvera (@golvera22) March 23, 2023

Every CEO needs to work with their everyday associates constantly. The need to see what really happens everyday and promote a problem solving culture. — Andy (@uncleoodoo) March 24, 2023

Others are not as flattered and think it’s only a ploy to take the attention away from other important topics. And also how it’ll negatively impact the minimum wage workers at the stores Narasimhan would be working at.

Just allow your stores to unionize, not a hard concept. #StarbucksStrike #UnionStrong ☕️ https://t.co/ggZWdKwiGG — State Rep. Robin Vogt (@VogtForNH) March 24, 2023

Just bargain with the goddamn union, man https://t.co/Nge9Y5VYuZ — Work Stoppage (@WorkStoppagePod) March 24, 2023

This is fucking UNION BUSTING. https://t.co/O6gcnZTTig — Feral BaT (@LondonBel0w5) March 24, 2023

They will do everything except listen to partners… https://t.co/CnOJaJwbHH — Jessica Porche (@jmporche_09) March 25, 2023

Watch him go to locations that are organizing unions, and his presence will make employees nervous and back out of union support.https://t.co/PKU4cXN3Qc — Civil Disorder 🧱🖕 (@civildisstream) March 24, 2023

Would be your absolute nightmare to be an employee in the branch he chooses to do this stunt of his https://t.co/EHJvmxmdpY — me posting my Ls 🇱🇧🇵🇸 (@lebaneseogre) March 25, 2023

Stop Union Busting & Pay A Living Wage https://t.co/fF9wxW5LHs pic.twitter.com/cLgPgiQlh3 — In the hood I'm like Princess Diana (@Dartagan_Llore) March 24, 2023

And it'll be a nightmare for the hard-working staff who actually know what they're doing. https://t.co/PgEEErynOJ — Stephen D (checkmark) (@StephenEamonn) March 24, 2023

corporate CEOs be doing the most but raise wages 😫 https://t.co/aDiPMxfjMQ — Aida Amirul (@AidaAmirulb) March 24, 2023

How this move turns out to be and whether it lasts or not is something we’ll have to wait to see.