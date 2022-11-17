India is the sixth-largest economy in the world. The leading companies in the country are one of the contributing factors to this growth. Today, we’ll have a look at the top companies in India based on their market capitalization.

What is Market Capitalization?

But first off, what exactly is market capitalization? Well, Market cap refers to the total value of a publicly traded company’s shares. It is one of the ways for investors to evaluate the worth of a company. Now that we are clear, let’s have a look at some of the top companies in the country.

1. Reliance | ₹17,54,738 Crores

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries tops the list of top companies by market capitalization in India. It has a market cap of ₹17,54,738 crores.

2. TCS | ₹12,22,836 Crores

Tata Consultancy Services is a part of the Tata Group and operates in 150 locations across 46 countries with 6,00,000 employees. It has a market cap of ₹12,22,836 crores.

3. HDFC Bank | ₹9,06,039 Crores

HDFC Bank is India’s largest private sector bank by assets and world’s 10th largest bank by market capitalisation as of April 2021. Currently, it has a market cap of ₹9,06,039 crores.

4. Infosys | ₹6,71,967 Crores

Founded by N.R. Narayana Murthy, Infosys is India’s fourth biggest company with a market capitalization of ₹6,71,967 crores.

5. ICICI Bank | ₹6,40,469 Crores

Another Indian private bank on the list is ICICI Bank. It has a network of 5,275 branches in India and a presence in 17 countries around the globe. Its current market cap is ₹6,40,469 crores.

6. HUL | ₹5,82,522 Crores

With around 90 years of presence in India, Hindustan Unilever Limited is the sixth-largest company in the country with a market capitalization of ₹5,82,522 crores.

7. SBI | ₹5,34,227 Crores

The State Bank of India is the oldest and largest bank in India. It has a market capitalization of ₹5,34,227 crores.

8. HDFC | ₹4,88,509 Crores

HDFC is a major finance provider in India. It is the eighth-largest company in India with a market capitalization of ₹4,88,509 crores.

9. Bharti Airtel | ₹4,78,153 Crores

Founded by Sunil Mittal, Bharti Airtel is India’s leading telecom provider. It has a market cap of ₹4,78,153 crores and is the ninth-largest company in India.

10. Adani Enterprise | ₹4,64,771 Crore

Founded by Gautam Adani – India’s richest man – Adani Enterprises is one of the largest companies in India. It has a market cap of ₹4,64,771 crore.

11. ITC | ₹4,29,918 Crores

ITC Limited is a 112 years old company with 13 businesses in 5 segments. It has a market capitalization of ₹4,29,918 crores.

