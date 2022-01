The New Year is here. Not just the partayyyy 'New Year's Day', but we have officially begun the second year of the adulting decade of our lives. And hence you should know stuff.

Like when you can and can't buy liquor, courtesy dry days. If you don't know what dry days are, it's the specific days when you can't buy alcohol: festivals, holidays, elections. Here's the list you should keep saved so that you know when to partayyyy.

1. January

January 14: Makar Sankranti – Saturday

January 26: Republic Day – Wednesday

January 30: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary (Shaheed Diwas) – Sunday

2. February

February 19: Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahavir Jayanti – Saturday

February 26: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti – Saturday

3. March

March 1: Maha Shivratri – Tuesday

March 18: Holi – Friday

4. April

April 10: Ram Navami – Sunday

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti – Thursday

April 14: Mahavir Jayanti – Thursday

April 15: Good Friday – Friday

5. May

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra) – Saturday

May 3: Eid ul-Fitr – Tuesday

6. June

You are free to partayyy everyday!

7. July

July 10: Ashadi Ekadashi – Sunday

July 13: Guru Purnima – Wednesday

8. August

August 8: Muharram – Monday

August 15: Independence Day – Monday

August 18/19: Janmashthami – Thursday, Friday

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi – Wednesday

9. September

September 9: Anant Chaturdashi – Friday

10. October

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti – Sunday

October 5: Dussehra – Wednesday

October 8: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra) – Saturday

October 9: Eid-e-Milad – Sunday

October 9: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – Sunday

October 24: Diwali – Monday

11. November

November 4: Kartiki Ekadashi – Friday

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti – Tuesday

12. December

December 25: Christmas – Sunday

I don't know if you noticed but 2022 really has a problem: we have holidays like Christmas on a Sunday. Ugh.