If you have met or talked to someone from Bangalore, chances are you know how much they love their weather. But apart from the weather, there is one thing they keep close to their heart. It is their food.

A Twitter user recently took to the platform to "share the knowledge" with the world. As he turned 32, he decided to compile a list of 32 South Indian dishes you should try in Bangalore.

He started the list with three must-try dishes from Sendhoor Coffee, Koramangala. A place which promises the best Tamil Nadu style food. You need to try their Kothu Parotta, Pongal, and tea.

Next comes the Idli/Vada Sambar Dips from S.N Refreshments, JP Nagar.

While you are having the sambar dips, you also need to try the Idli Vada Chutney Dip and Masala Dosa from Bangalore Cafe, Jayanagar 2nd Block.

While you are in Jayanagar, hop on to Chikkanna Tiffin Room. Try their Bath Masala Dosa and Ghee Pudi Idli.

Another gem in Jayanagar, do visit Namma SLN New and try their three dishes - Sabbakki (Dil) Pulao, Sabakki (Dil) Dosa, and Sabakki (Dil) Idli.

Visit KV Canteen on Veerapillai Street and try their Tomato Bath and Set Dosa.

Visit Shree Idly Corner on Veerapillai Street. You must have the Benne (white butter) Idli there.

While you are at Veerapillai Street, do not forget to visit Sairam Hotel. Try the Podi Benne Dosa and the Sunday Special Pulao.

Next, we have a place which is Dharmesh's favourite. This is B N Sambaiah Setty Tiffin Room and he recommends their Bread Pulao (served on Sundays) and the Vada curry (served on alternate days).

You also need to visit Shree Vishnu Thatte Idly in Domlur and try Thatte idli with red chutney and nippat.

At Koramangala, you should try mushroom biryani, Avalakki dosa and Goli Soda from Naati Cafe.

Visit Cafe 27 at HSR and try Appam and Kadala curry and Kappa (which is served only Sundays). Next comes Adai and Rasam Vadai from Shree Krishna Kafe.

From Sri Sai Vasavi Tiffin Center in Basvangudi, have the Sweet Shavige which is served only on Sundays.

When in Wilson Garden, visit RK Tiffin Room and try their very aptly named Family Dosa.

Have the Avalakki (Poha) Dosa from Chetty's Coffee in Gandhi Nagar. At Ragavendra Tiffin in HSR, try the Millet Bisebele Bath and Millet Pongal.

Finally try the Salem Idli from Dose Manjanna in Jayanagar. 

Which one of these looks tempting to you? Tell us.