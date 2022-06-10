If you have met or talked to someone from Bangalore, chances are you know how much they love their weather. But apart from the weather, there is one thing they keep close to their heart. It is their food.
A Twitter user recently took to the platform to "share the knowledge" with the world. As he turned 32, he decided to compile a list of 32 South Indian dishes you should try in Bangalore.
He started the list with three must-try dishes from Sendhoor Coffee, Koramangala. A place which promises the best Tamil Nadu style food. You need to try their Kothu Parotta, Pongal, and tea.
All-time favourite. Best Tamilnadu style food.
Must try:
1. Kothu Parotta.
2. Pongal.
3. Tea
Next comes the Idli/Vada Sambar Dips from S.N Refreshments, JP Nagar.
Must try:
4. Idly/Vada sambar dip
While you are having the sambar dips, you also need to try the Idli Vada Chutney Dip and Masala Dosa from Bangalore Cafe, Jayanagar 2nd Block.
Must try:
5. Idly Vada chutney dip
6. Masla dosa
While you are in Jayanagar, hop on to Chikkanna Tiffin Room. Try their Bath Masala Dosa and Ghee Pudi Idli.
Must try:
7. Bath Masala Dosa
Another gem in Jayanagar, do visit Namma SLN New and try their three dishes - Sabbakki (Dil) Pulao, Sabakki (Dil) Dosa, and Sabakki (Dil) Idli.
Must try:
9. Sabbakki (Dil) Pulao
10. Sabakki (Dil) Dose
Visit KV Canteen on Veerapillai Street and try their Tomato Bath and Set Dosa.
Must try:
12. Tomato Bath
13. Set Dosa
Visit Shree Idly Corner on Veerapillai Street. You must have the Benne (white butter) Idli there.
Must try:
14. Benne (White butter) Idly
While you are at Veerapillai Street, do not forget to visit Sairam Hotel. Try the Podi Benne Dosa and the Sunday Special Pulao.
Must try:
15. Podi Benne Dosa
Next, we have a place which is Dharmesh's favourite. This is B N Sambaiah Setty Tiffin Room and he recommends their Bread Pulao (served on Sundays) and the Vada curry (served on alternate days).
Must try:
17. Bread Pulao (Sundays)
You also need to visit Shree Vishnu Thatte Idly in Domlur and try Thatte idli with red chutney and nippat.
Must try:
At Koramangala, you should try mushroom biryani, Avalakki dosa and Goli Soda from Naati Cafe.
Must try:
20. Naati style mushroom biriyani
21. Avalakki dose (Sunday)
Visit Cafe 27 at HSR and try Appam and Kadala curry and Kappa (which is served only Sundays). Next comes Adai and Rasam Vadai from Shree Krishna Kafe.
Must try:
25. Adai
26. Rasam Vadai
From Sri Sai Vasavi Tiffin Center in Basvangudi, have the Sweet Shavige which is served only on Sundays.
Must try:
27. Sweet Shavige (Sundays)
When in Wilson Garden, visit RK Tiffin Room and try their very aptly named Family Dosa.
Must try:
28. Family Dosa
Have the Avalakki (Poha) Dosa from Chetty's Coffee in Gandhi Nagar. At Ragavendra Tiffin in HSR, try the Millet Bisebele Bath and Millet Pongal.
Must try:
30. Millet Bisebele Bath
Finally try the Salem Idli from Dose Manjanna in Jayanagar.
Must try:
