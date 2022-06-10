If you have met or talked to someone from Bangalore, chances are you know how much they love their weather. But apart from the weather, there is one thing they keep close to their heart. It is their food.



A Twitter user recently took to the platform to "share the knowledge" with the world. As he turned 32, he decided to compile a list of 32 South Indian dishes you should try in Bangalore.



PS: This thread does not include Rameshwaram Cafe or Umesh Refreshments.



Lets goooo....

He started the list with three must-try dishes from Sendhoor Coffee, Koramangala. A place which promises the best Tamil Nadu style food. You need to try their Kothu Parotta, Pongal, and tea.

Sendhoor Coffee, Koramangala

All-time favourite. Best Tamilnadu style food.



📍 https://t.co/ULBqFrk3lf



Must try:

1. Kothu Parotta.

2. Pongal.

3. Tea



In pic: Kothu Parotta, Combo tiffin.

Next comes the Idli/Vada Sambar Dips from S.N Refreshments, JP Nagar.



S.N Refreshments, JP Nagar



📍 https://t.co/ptPNBkqp23



Must try:

4. Idly/Vada sambar dip



📸 Google Maps

While you are having the sambar dips, you also need to try the Idli Vada Chutney Dip and Masala Dosa from Bangalore Cafe, Jayanagar 2nd Block.



Bangalore Cafe, Jayanagar 2nd Block



📍 https://t.co/h0xJdtv3VF



Must try:

5. Idly Vada chutney dip

6. Masla dosa



(Look out for the beutiful gradient on the dosa. I bet you cant replicate it even on Figma)

While you are in Jayanagar, hop on to Chikkanna Tiffin Room. Try their Bath Masala Dosa and Ghee Pudi Idli.



Chikkanna Tiffin Room, Jayanagar 2nd Block



📍 : https://t.co/ETIpNT4ynh



Must try:

7. Bath Masala Dosa

📸

Another gem in Jayanagar, do visit Namma SLN New and try their three dishes - Sabbakki (Dil) Pulao, Sabakki (Dil) Dosa, and Sabakki (Dil) Idli.



Namma SLN new, Jayanagar 2nd Block



📍 :https://t.co/hJLYd91OEF



Must try:

9. Sabbakki (Dil) Pulao

10. Sabakki (Dil) Dose

📸

Visit KV Canteen on Veerapillai Street and try their Tomato Bath and Set Dosa.



KV Canteen, Veerapillai street



📍 : https://t.co/l1oHOKzwYa



Must try:

12. Tomato Bath

13. Set Dosa



📸 Google Maps

Visit Shree Idly Corner on Veerapillai Street. You must have the Benne (white butter) Idli there.



Shree Idly Corner, Veerapillai street



📍 https://t.co/9J0we2zAlI



Must try:

14. Benne (White butter) Idly



📸 Bangaloreepicure

While you are at Veerapillai Street, do not forget to visit Sairam Hotel. Try the Podi Benne Dosa and the Sunday Special Pulao.



Sairam Hotel, Veerapillai street



📍 : https://t.co/1FA32t54Y4



Must try:

15. Podi Benne Dosa

📸

Next, we have a place which is Dharmesh's favourite. This is B N Sambaiah Setty Tiffin Room and he recommends their Bread Pulao (served on Sundays) and the Vada curry (served on alternate days).



B N Sambaiah Setty Tiffin Room

(Personal fauvorite 🤤 )



📍 : https://t.co/rVMU8LUoAU



Must try:

17. Bread Pulao (Sundays)

📸

You also need to visit Shree Vishnu Thatte Idly in Domlur and try Thatte idli with red chutney and nippat.



Shree Vishnu Thatte Idly, Domlur



📍 https://t.co/xd058XHt2h



Must try:

📸

At Koramangala, you should try mushroom biryani, Avalakki dosa and Goli Soda from Naati Cafe.



Naati Cafe, Koramangala



📍 https://t.co/hgVOUQ0y3z



Must try:

20. Naati style mushroom biriyani

21. Avalakki dose (Sunday)

📸

Visit Cafe 27 at HSR and try Appam and Kadala curry and Kappa (which is served only Sundays). Next comes Adai and Rasam Vadai from Shree Krishna Kafe.



Shree Krishna Kafe



📍 https://t.co/CH3nJLKLRM



Must try:

25. Adai

26. Rasam Vadai



📸 Google Maps

From Sri Sai Vasavi Tiffin Center in Basvangudi, have the Sweet Shavige which is served only on Sundays.



Sri Sai Vasavi Tiffin Center, Basvangudi



📍 https://t.co/NFgKwTgjIh



Must try:

27. Sweet Shavige (Sundays)



📸 Google Maps

When in Wilson Garden, visit RK Tiffin Room and try their very aptly named Family Dosa.



RK Tiffin Room, Wilson Garden



📍 https://t.co/9yDC83Xc2v



Must try:

28. Family Dosa



📸 Google Maps

Have the Avalakki (Poha) Dosa from Chetty's Coffee in Gandhi Nagar. At Ragavendra Tiffin in HSR, try the Millet Bisebele Bath and Millet Pongal.



Ragavendra Tiffin, HSR



📍 https://t.co/XZSGbiQr4P



Must try:

30. Millet Bisebele Bath

📸

Finally try the Salem Idli from Dose Manjanna in Jayanagar.

Which one of these looks tempting to you? Tell us.

