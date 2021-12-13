There are many good reasons why we should keep ourselves hydrated. And our mothers won't let us step out of the house without a water bottle.

But did you know? The mineral water bottles you buy from the market come with an expiry date. Though this may sound strange, how can water have an expiry date.

Here's everything you should know about it.

The first reason why mineral water bottles have an expiry date is government bureaucracy. Just like every packed food and beverage comes with information like a list of ingredients, nutritional values, expiry date.

Mineral water bottles also come in the same category. So, the expiry date is for the bottles, not the water.



Now that we know, water does not expire, let's find out why we should still check for expiry dates when buying mineral water.

Plastic is porous in nature: meaning it can make the water harmful after a certain period. Plastic may begin to leach in water and gather smells, tastes, and even bacteria.



Note- Here's why we should not reuse mineral plastic bottles for more than 15 to 20 days.

Often plastic bottles are kept outside in the sun or at hot temperatures. There are many chemical components present in plastic that may break down over time and leak into your water.

Some of the chemical components like biphenyl A, can increase the chances of various heart diseases, breast cancer, infertility in men, and brain lining damage.

Tip- Don't keep your plastic bottles under direct sunlight or hot temperature. Avoid leaving your bottles outside on a sunny day.

Don't forget to stay hydrated!