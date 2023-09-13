When you’re in college, you want to explore, but your pocket money, or whatever extra money you save up every month is only so much, so you look for places you can eat at on a budget. And, that’s okay, because you know what? There are so many cute cafes offering good food in Delhi, that are also budget-friendly! Here, we’ve compiled a few for you to try out. Take a look:
1. The Potbelly
At The Potbelly, you can get North Indian and Bihari food. Some items on the menu include dalpitti, maithili thali, whole wheat balls, tomato chokha, pudina chicken pulao, sattu cooler.
Cost for two: ₹1,200
Location: Top Floor, 116 C, behind UCO Bank, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi, Delhi 110049
2. Cafe Lota
Expect to see delicious food items such as Pondicherry fish Curry, coconut rabdi, sabudana pop corn, chicken pasanda, majestic chicken, bhapa doi on the menu.
Cost for two: ₹1,200
Location: Gate No. 2, National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
3. American Brew
American Brew serves continental food, with items such as pasta, pizza and pancakes on the menu.
Cost for two: ₹1,200
Location: D-12, Shiniwas Puri, Block D, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
4. Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge
If you’re looking for comfort with chai and food to go along with that craving, then Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge is the perfect place to head to. Here, you can get items such as khakhra, mint ice tea, paneer puff, masala tea, ginger tea, corn sandwich.
Cost for two: ₹500
Location: Multiple Locations
5. Oh! Assam
Known for Assamese and Naga food, Oh! Assam is great if you want to explore food items such as aloo pitika, duck, deluxe thali, pork, fish curry.
Cost for two: ₹400
Location: 93, Shop, no 3, Humayunpur, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
6. Mohinga The Taste of Myanmar
Perfect for Burmese food, Mohinga The Taste of Myanmar is the place to drop by if you’re looking to explore this!
Cost for two: ₹500
Location: House 158 Block, 7, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Delhi, Delhi 110054
7. Tee Dee
At Tee Dee you can explore Tibetan and Chinese food. Particularly, try items such as Shanghai noodles, and double fried pork here.
Cost for two: ₹500
Location: H-32, New Aruna Colony, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110025
8. Busan Korean Restaurant
At Busan you can find Korean and Asian food. Specifically, you can try food items such as potato pancake, bulgogi, smoked pork, kimchi and ramen here.
Cost for two: ₹1,400
Location: Ground Floor, House# 9B, Block # 10, Colony, Majnu Ka Tilla 110054, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110054
9. Sambookas
You can expect to find Italian, Mexican and North Indian at Sambookas.
Cost for two: ₹1,100
Location: Ground floor, 2530, Hudson Ln, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, Delhi, 110009
10. Kalsang Restaurant
If you’re craving Chinese, Thai, Asian or Tibetan Kalsang is great to head to. You can try Tingmo, Momos Platter and Chilli Garlic Noodles here.
Cost for two: ₹950
Location: House 158 Block, 7, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Delhi, Delhi 110054
Ready to try these places?