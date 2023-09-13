When you’re in college, you want to explore, but your pocket money, or whatever extra money you save up every month is only so much, so you look for places you can eat at on a budget. And, that’s okay, because you know what? There are so many cute cafes offering good food in Delhi, that are also budget-friendly! Here, we’ve compiled a few for you to try out. Take a look:

1. The Potbelly

At The Potbelly, you can get North Indian and Bihari food. Some items on the menu include dalpitti, maithili thali, whole wheat balls, tomato chokha, pudina chicken pulao, sattu cooler.

Cost for two: ₹1,200

Location: Top Floor, 116 C, behind UCO Bank, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi, Delhi 110049

2. Cafe Lota

Expect to see delicious food items such as Pondicherry fish Curry, coconut rabdi, sabudana pop corn, chicken pasanda, majestic chicken, bhapa doi on the menu.

Cost for two: ₹1,200

Location: Gate No. 2, National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

3. American Brew

American Brew serves continental food, with items such as pasta, pizza and pancakes on the menu.

Cost for two: ₹1,200

Location: D-12, Shiniwas Puri, Block D, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

4. Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge

If you’re looking for comfort with chai and food to go along with that craving, then Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge is the perfect place to head to. Here, you can get items such as khakhra, mint ice tea, paneer puff, masala tea, ginger tea, corn sandwich.

Cost for two: ₹500

Location: Multiple Locations

5. Oh! Assam

Known for Assamese and Naga food, Oh! Assam is great if you want to explore food items such as aloo pitika, duck, deluxe thali, pork, fish curry.

Cost for two: ₹400

Location: 93, Shop, no 3, Humayunpur, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi, Delhi 110029

6. Mohinga The Taste of Myanmar

Perfect for Burmese food, Mohinga The Taste of Myanmar is the place to drop by if you’re looking to explore this!

Cost for two: ₹500

Location: House 158 Block, 7, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Delhi, Delhi 110054

7. Tee Dee

At Tee Dee you can explore Tibetan and Chinese food. Particularly, try items such as Shanghai noodles, and double fried pork here.

Cost for two: ₹500

Location: H-32, New Aruna Colony, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110025

8. Busan Korean Restaurant

At Busan you can find Korean and Asian food. Specifically, you can try food items such as potato pancake, bulgogi, smoked pork, kimchi and ramen here.

Cost for two: ₹1,400

Location: Ground Floor, House# 9B, Block # 10, Colony, Majnu Ka Tilla 110054, New Aruna Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110054

9. Sambookas

You can expect to find Italian, Mexican and North Indian at Sambookas.

Cost for two: ₹1,100

Location: Ground floor, 2530, Hudson Ln, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, Delhi, 110009

10. Kalsang Restaurant

If you’re craving Chinese, Thai, Asian or Tibetan Kalsang is great to head to. You can try Tingmo, Momos Platter and Chilli Garlic Noodles here.

Cost for two: ₹950

Location: House 158 Block, 7, Majnu-ka-tilla, New Delhi, Delhi 110054

Ready to try these places?