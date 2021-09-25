You are at a fancy restaurant waiting to devour the food you ordered. You see the waiter coming with your food.

What you will never know is how that food was prepared & how hygienic it is.

Now, why am I telling you this? I found some confessions by some irked waiters. I am sure after reading this you will never mess with them.



1. "This family of four, Mom, Dad, and two slovenly girls (the entire family had no couth, tipped poorly, and quickly became hated), came in EVERY weekend. EVERY time, they would greedily reach up and try to grab them off my tray causing me to almost lose my balance and spill. Those little trolls reached up with both hands and, oops! I “lost” my balance and both of them ended up wearing their ice cream. 14 years later I still have no regrets."

2. "Had a very rude lady who was with a date that looked about the same age. Came time to a card for drinks, asked for his ID (he was in the mid-twenties) she took hers out assuming I would ask to see hers as well. I told her “oh, I don’t need to see yours”. It was so satisfying to see her process that I thought she looked so much older than her date. No regrets."

3. "I once had a table complain to me that I said “Hi guys!” instead of “Hello sir. Hello madam.” So what do all of my coworkers end up doing repeatedly and pointedly as this particular couple leaves? “Bye guys!” “Have a great day guys!” “Come back soon you guys!” etc. The husband was amused and laughed while the wife, the one who had complained to me, was less amused."

4. "For people that are rude when placing their order or picking it up I usually give them less of whatever sauces they order. Petty, but I'm sure it inconveniences some of them. Or when people don't listen to my suggestions on how to combo their items so they get the same stuff but save money I'll put their order exactly how they told me which can end up being $5-7 more."

5."There was a table that had been camping for at least an hour, with the kids running around wild. What happened in the next 3 seconds still is replayed in my mind occasionally. Kid slams into me (6”, 200+lb). My knee to his thigh, my hip to his shoulder, his face right into my ribs. He goes down in pain. Food is safe, not a French fry dropped. At this point, I make eye contact with the table that spawned this little turd. I shrug in the most “whatever” way possible, step over the child and continue to deliver the food."

6. "I wasn't trying to get back at this woman exactly. He wanted coffee really, really badly but she told him, No. You can have hot water or tea. I served him coffee set up to look like hot tea (we had dark brown cups so no one could tell if it was water or coffee in there). He died a few days after that and I am glad I chose to indulge him. 10/10 would do it again. No regrets."

7. "When I worked in Delhi, there were always very rude and demanding people. I would gently squeeze the package before handing it over and wishing them to have a nice day. Make your stupid sandwich with your deformed ham now, bitch."

8. "The worst thing I did was to this one guy that I already didn't like and he was being kind of an asshole, I overcooked his eggs."

9. "Was prepping the chicken breasts for our burgers and dropped a tray of 50 and they slid right under the grill, easily the dirtiest place in the whole restaurant. My boss saw and had me pick them all up, rinse them with water and re-season them and stick them back in the fridge."

10. "I still remember these six top women being very rude and obnoxious the whole time they were there. Constantly complaining and sending food back that there was nothing wrong with. Towards the end of the meal they did the typical "what are you going to give us since we were unhappy", so I decided to give free desserts to all the tables around them for having to deal with them, loudly apologizing to them for having to sit through that. The death stares I got were worth it."

11. "Some Indian guys came in one time and asked us to make their food as spicy as possible. They went on a long rant about how Indian restaurants are the only places that know what spicy is. So we made them chicken fried rice with Trinidad scorpion peppers. After 2 bites and about 10 glasses of soy milk later, they ordered something else."

12. "We do not wash our hands nearly as often as we should."

13. "If we find a hair in your dish or a prep container, we’ll just pull it out and continue serving/using the product."

14. "We discuss how you tip us; if you show your face at least once a month and tip less than 15% consistently, expect to fucking wait."

15. "We do not report 100% of our tips."

16. "Everything gets cleaned much less often than it should: those ledges are dusty, the salt and pepper shakers never get wiped down, and there is probably ketchup from last year dried on that lampshade over there."

17. "Mostly everyone serving you or cooking your food is high, drunk, or coming down from being high or drunk or both."

18. "People may have had sex where you’re currently eating dinner with your family."

19. "There’s at least one employee currently working sick or injured while you enjoy your night out."

20. "I used to work at a local pizza restaurant in a town known for its pizza. The cook always carried around a dirty, stained brown rag he would use to wipe his hands and sweat off his face/ blow his nose into. On multiple occasions, I’ve seen him let the rag touch the pizza while he was preparing it."

21. "None of us truly “appreciate” your patronage; we just want your money so we can pay our bills and maybe have a shot of whiskey after work before going to sleep at 4 am in a shitty apartment we pay too much for just to get up to do it again."

22. "Wanted extra mayo so I maliciously compiled by drenching it. Lady thought I would forget her fake $10 prayer tip the last time she was there."

23. I had a customer complain that her coffee was too cold. It was literally a fresh pot. She put a lot of creamer in it. Shrugged it off and this time ran hot water into the cup to make it warm, then poured another cup. Still not good enough (again, she put creamer in it) So. I went back, filled up a new cup with hot water, dumped half of it out, filled up the rest with decaf. Enjoy your shitty bean water.

24. Not truly malicious, but this old lady came to my work as I was in the copy center and was deeply offended that I used the term "yeah". She told me that's rude and to say "yes". I then proceeded to answer all her questions and every question from other customers around her and behind her with yeah strictly to see her get steamed. It was glorious and did not affect anybody but her.

25." Being a French waitress in a French restaurant in London, I would sometimes pretend to be polite while the rudest customers would leave. They would think I was saying Goodbye Come Back Soon, instead, I was smilingly saying Goodbye Never Come back, in French. It was petty as fuck."

Do not mess with them.