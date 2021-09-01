It's Dubai again! They can literally add gold to everything. We had gold ice cream, burgers, and biryani in Dubai, and now we have the famous dish of Mumbai served with gold.

I think you may have guessed it by now. It's a gold 22K Gold Plated vada pav. Well, not just that, the making of this vada pav is so different from what we have actually seen.

Here's how the famous snack of Mumbai looks like in Dubai.

It was launched yesterday by O’Pao, located in Karama, known for serving Indian sliders. The price of this Vada pav is Dh99 which is approx 2000 for us.

Furthermore, this vada pav is only available for the dine-in option.



#Gold_Vada_Paav This is what's wrong with the world: too many rebels without a cause. pic.twitter.com/JKeKsgOLEo — Masarat Daud (@masarat) August 30, 2021

As you see the making in the video, it is served with fries and covered with a 22k gold sheet. While in Mumbai, all we need is some ghati masala and fried green chilies.



However, netizens don't seem very happy about this. Here's what they have to say.



Mom I'm scared they're wrapping vada pav in gold https://t.co/6oQ1emAQyY — boyfriend simp account (@Agabaai) August 30, 2021

I’ll bet a gold vadapav that the 12rs wala one tastes better — Roma (@romaticize) August 31, 2021

@bantofu Vada Pav now enjoys the gold standard. — BZaveri (@bhargavizaveri) August 31, 2021

Dadar Plaza Theatre ke pass pura ka pura vada pav besan me dooba ke deep fry karke milta tha.... and I used to think isse jyada aur kya hi kar lega ye log.... But I take my word back 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/sL9QAx5MSc — Northeast_waali (@chekla) August 31, 2021

After 24-karat gold burgers they did it to the Vada Pav as well! https://t.co/rIcJIsX6sc — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝗐𝗂𝗇 𝖥𝖾𝗋𝗇&𝙚𝙨😷 (@ashshanuferns) August 31, 2021

Honestly, Dubai needs to get a new flex beyond 22K Gold, I mean, we get it. And Vada pav, seriously?! https://t.co/Xkt2xBEKvk — iamjustavisualperson (@priyankasacheti) August 31, 2021

Bas ab yahi baaki tha ! Worlds first 22k gold vada pav in Dubai . Awaiting the foodies to give their feedback. @hvgoenka , @rockyandmayur , @kunalvijayakar .. I still prefer my Khopoli vada pav of Datta Snacks..😊 pic.twitter.com/cx8U9ujbaz — Dinesh Joshi (@officeofdnj) September 1, 2021

Gold sheets are the stupidest imaginable way to increase the cost of a dish and it should be illegal — neeraj athalye (@neerajathalye) August 31, 2021

Oh paglet human — AVI 🇮🇳 अभि (@I_AVIJAIN) August 31, 2021

Should be sued for disrespecting a vada pav 🤣 — Anuj Bhasme (@Anuj_amu18) August 31, 2021

Majority humans starve. Elites literally eat 24k gold. Crazy. One has to be quite insensitive and hard-hearted to eat such things. — Kya museebat maine paala (@Falak_Kahkashan) August 30, 2021

You can get more than 100 vada pav for 2000 in Mumbai.