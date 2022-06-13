There's no doubt that a piping hot bowl of slurpy Maggi has always been the go-to comfort food for every kid (and adults, like us, as well). It’s not just another mid-night snack option for us, it’s a complete emotion. Unfortunately, people have started experimenting with this cult dish.

From laddoos and milkshakes to beer, we have seen the emergence of the most bizarre Maggi recipes in the last couple of years. And, the most recent and perhaps the most monstrous trend is experimenting the cult dish with pan masala.

We wish we were kidding!

Rohit Chouhan, a content creator, took to his social media account and shared this grotesque dish. In the clip, he opens a packet of pan masala and pours it into a bowl of instant noodles. Then, he thoroughly mixes it and enjoys eating it.

It is a food combination that no one asked for, yet it’s here. The reel, which has received over 3.2 million views and 73.4k likes, left netizens in bad taste.

You can watch the clip, which freaked us all out, here:

BRB, going to make myself a plate of 'normal' Maggi!

Please note that all images are taken from the clip unless specified otherwise.