Ever since tomato prices spiked up to ₹100 per kilogram, we have been seeing everyone complaining – our mums to sabzi waale bhaiya and social media users on the internet.
McDonald’s, our go-to fast food destination, which makes scrumptious burgers with fresh vegetables, including tomatoes, has decided to remove tomato from its menu.
The chain has put up a notice in their outlets, announcing that they are facing procurement difficulties caused by seasonal issues.
Aditya Shah, a social media user, took to his account and joked that McDonald’s ‘cannot afford tomatoes now’, amid the price hike.
Of course, the other users were curious and yet some couldn’t stop laughing!
Tamatar-tamatar pe likha hain khaane waale ka naam!