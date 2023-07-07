Ever since tomato prices spiked up to ₹100 per kilogram, we have been seeing everyone complaining – our mums to sabzi waale bhaiya and social media users on the internet.

McDonald’s, our go-to fast food destination, which makes scrumptious burgers with fresh vegetables, including tomatoes, has decided to remove tomato from its menu.

The chain has put up a notice in their outlets, announcing that they are facing procurement difficulties caused by seasonal issues.

Aditya Shah, a social media user, took to his account and joked that McDonald’s ‘cannot afford tomatoes now’, amid the price hike.

🚨Mcdonalds,Delhi put up this notice!



Even Mcdonalds cannot afford tomatoes now!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cn1LkoQruf — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) July 7, 2023

Of course, the other users were curious and yet some couldn’t stop laughing!

That’s a tomato Supremacy , Itna toh Onion k time Pe Bhi Nhi Kiya tha 😂😂 — CA Jenil Kapasiawala (@mr__jenil) July 7, 2023

McD adds tomatoes? Humein to kabse bina tamatar ke burger mil rahe hain ☹️ https://t.co/71yEAGpj7S — fru (@Oinkoo) July 7, 2023

But my guy murali krishna Andra hotel is supplying the same Tomato rich sambar even today https://t.co/BkHR0A7ZU6 — Bala (@balaghiridharr) July 7, 2023

Wow ! Never seen this before. https://t.co/dFWdC2RWOk — Sadaf Sayeed 🇮🇳 (@Sadafsayeed) July 7, 2023

Isse kehte hai acche din https://t.co/6FcUjcHeRI — Vinay Jhedu (@vzades) July 7, 2023

Tamatar-tamatar pe likha hain khaane waale ka naam!