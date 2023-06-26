Taste Atlas frequently releases food and eatery ranking lists that include restaurants and cuisines from across the world. This time around, it has come out with a list of the 150 most legendary restaurants in the world. And the very well-known Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Haryana has been ranked 23rd in it!

Along with Amrik Sukhdev, Kolkata’s Peter Cat, Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi and Kerala’s Paragon are also on the list.

Delhi wale aise he chale jaate he murthal ke parathe khane… amrik sukhdev restaurant is love! — Bun maska (@ArjunGupta46) June 23, 2023

Murthal ke paranthe…The fave. Parantha Hotspot for NCR families. Good to see it there!



And 4 Indian outlets in top 25, only America has 4.



Insight: all 4 in India serve Indian cuisine, but the American ones are serving cuisines from other countries.



INDIAN FOOD SUPREMACY — Prashant Jain (@hulkafulka) June 24, 2023

Find Amrik Sukhdev dhaba on the list of most legendary restaurants in the world. That’s some cool representation pic.twitter.com/VxR6PbMwYr — Bee (@s_oworld) June 24, 2023

I have been to 2 out of 4. I can say that they were excellent. Tunday Kabab and Amrik Sukhdev.



I can also say that I have been to better restaurants. pic.twitter.com/o8PhINw9QG — Shubham Gupta (@lawandnation) June 25, 2023

It also features Amrik sukhdev… Which is good but not legendary… — Mohit (@MohitKatare5) June 24, 2023

Tunday Kababi, Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba and Peter Luger Steak House in the same list! https://t.co/JlLofgnipa — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) June 24, 2023

Tunday and Sukhdev feels like a personal W https://t.co/eCNnNaxT5E — Chiranjeevi (@thandaa_angaara) June 26, 2023

"Just found out that Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal has been ranked 23rd in the world's most legendary restaurants! I had the pleasure of visiting last Nov and it truly live up to the hype and unforgettable experience. Well-deserved recognition! #AmrikSukhdev #murthal #Haryana — Α γ ά n ⚡ (@ayanaIikhan) June 25, 2023

Amrik Sukhdev Sonipat makes it to the world’s top 30. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/g1zOz4hdiK — Prabhakar Singh (@OolongTeaCher) June 25, 2023

But a few people don’t agree with Amrik Sukhdev being on the list; here’s what they’ve said.

What is Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal even doing here? Overrated, overpriced, and overhyped paranthe don't merit any accreditation. It's shocking that none of Chandani Chowk eateries made it to the list. #Delhi https://t.co/sCK8kkHV3T — Shubham Verma (@shruberma) June 25, 2023

Amrik Sukhdev used to be good before it became THE THING. Uske saath wale Phalwan,Ahuja no 1, Neelkanth sab better hai Sukhdev se. — Mr. Joshi 🐐 (@Shubham7Joshi) June 25, 2023

Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba at 24 shows this list is shit https://t.co/crWo2X4Lnc — nakul (@_Northernerd) June 25, 2023

Sukhdev Murthal lol you gotta be kidding me, I don't trust this list. https://t.co/hGaa4lGAek — Nishchay (@bankerraver) June 24, 2023

No clue about the others but the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal is the most overhyped/soulless food you'd find on that entire stretch of Delhi-Chandigarh highway. https://t.co/Zeqk5gFxXo — Syllaballeballe (@mangoisobar) June 24, 2023

Amrik sukhdev is the most overrated restaurant I've ever seen in my life. Jalandhar haveli is way better than this. — Chankya against fascism (@CheapChanakya) June 24, 2023

Already doubting this ranking after seeing Amrik Sukhdev here. — Harshvardhan Singh (@hharshvardhans) June 24, 2023

Amrik sukhdev is legendary? Now I don't trust the list…. — Abhishek Saxena @asaxena87@mas.to (@asaxena87) June 24, 2023

And here’s what people are saying about the other Indian restaurants on the list:

Wow! Surprised but not surprised. Paragon’s biryani is phenomenal. — Nitish Pal (@Nytishp) June 25, 2023

Kozhikode’s Paragon restaurant has been ranked as the 11th most legendary restaurant in the world by Taste Atlas.



And Paragon’s Biriyani is the most Iconic Dish.#Calicut #Kerala pic.twitter.com/57lH4DAkRm — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) June 24, 2023

Paragon is good, but Hotel Rahmath is miles clear as far as good biryani in Calicut is concerned — 👏Mazin👏 (@morelike_amazin) June 24, 2023

We have Paragon in Trivandrum too, tastes good. Only problem is the heavy rush, it's hard to get a parking slot — Prasanth Chithran (@ppcintouch) June 24, 2023

@unstatesman Kerala and Lucknow at 11th and 12th respectively, real recognizes real 🤝💯 — 👏Mazin👏 (@morelike_amazin) June 24, 2023

Aye okay i love Paragon restaurant but their biryani isn't the best dish there, you gotta try the fish..forgot the name, it's a fish curry, with appam? I think… — ohcomeonalready (@OSupdatesrmyjam) June 26, 2023

Peter Cat Kolkata Yasss — Abhiroop (@abhiroopdutta) June 24, 2023

Do you agree with the ranking here?