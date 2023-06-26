Taste Atlas frequently releases food and eatery ranking lists that include restaurants and cuisines from across the world. This time around, it has come out with a list of the 150 most legendary restaurants in the world. And the very well-known Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Haryana has been ranked 23rd in it!
Along with Amrik Sukhdev, Kolkata’s Peter Cat, Lucknow’s Tunday Kababi and Kerala’s Paragon are also on the list.
But a few people don’t agree with Amrik Sukhdev being on the list; here’s what they’ve said.
And here’s what people are saying about the other Indian restaurants on the list:
Do you agree with the ranking here?
