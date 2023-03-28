Chicken Manchurian is a popular appetizer in desi households, parties, and restaurants. It is prepared by making round balls of fried chicken and tossing them in hot and sour Manchurian sauce. Some people also prefer to relish the vegetarian version of the lip-smacking dish. Gobi Manchurian, as they call it. So, where did the Chicken Manchurian come from? For the ones who don’t know, you will search it on Google, right?

Source: NYT Cooking

Unlike, the New York Times, which failed to do a basic Google search about the origin of Chicken Manchurian. The international newspaper has landed in soup for misrepresenting the appetizer in one of its articles.

NYT (@nytimes) recently posted a link of the article about the recipe of Chicken Manchurian in which the newspaper has called it a ‘Pakistani-Chinese’ dish. “A stalwart of Pakistani Chinese cooking, chicken Manchurian is immensely popular at Chinese restaurants across South Asia,” the tweet reads.

Check it out here:

A stalwart of Pakistani Chinese cooking, chicken Manchurian is immensely popular at Chinese restaurants across South Asia. https://t.co/jorY16XePW pic.twitter.com/79hv3URnTm — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 26, 2023

“This recipe comes from attempts at recreating the version served at Hsin Kuang in Lahore, Pakistan, in the late ’90s,” the article claims. Here’s the screenshot of the article:

ADVERTISEMENT Source: The New York Times

Unlike what is mentioned in the article, Chicken Manchurian is an Indo-Chinese dish. According to the South China Morning Post, the appetizer is believed to have been created by Nelson Wang, who was the third-generation Chinese chef born in Kolkata. He invented the dish while working at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

Indians are having a hard time while digesting the claim made by the New York Times:

Some Twitter users even schooled the publication for the same.

Looks like @nytimes is severely allergic to anything which is originated, innovated or in any way associated with India. https://t.co/H7QuWEAtbN — seekersaurabh (@seekersaurabh1) March 28, 2023

Oh no way! It was invented in Calcutta's Chinatown area, by a Chinese chef! @nytimes #chickenmanchurian https://t.co/9rMipSXP9R — Kartyk (@SendTheFood) March 28, 2023

Looks like @nytimes "Hate India" attitude has now percolated into food! According to them Chicken Manchurian is "Pakistani Chinese cooking"!! Even my pet, Pepper knows it was the creation on Nelson Wang, Indian restauranteur of Chinese descent and founder of China Garden, Mumbai! https://t.co/S0U6BFQGIr — Milind Karnad (@MilindKarnad) March 28, 2023

Nelson Wang hails from Chinatown, Kolkata, by the way. He moved to Mumbai in 1974.



I thought the cricket-and-chicken-manchurian connection was well known. https://t.co/GB5PyilZlF pic.twitter.com/HIP4L9O4zr — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) March 27, 2023

Imagine being so irrelevant that you have to make up clickbait headlines to feed off complex geopolitical rivalries just to sell your shitty newspaper 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/4K0TlT5boK — Aronya Baksy (@AronyaBaksy) March 27, 2023

Nelson Wang ,son of Chinese immigrant ,born in Kolkata is the father of chicken Manchurian https://t.co/IUaMcYaGHY pic.twitter.com/DSROzh7n5F — Subham. (@subhsays) March 27, 2023

Sarrrr our food sarrrrr https://t.co/BrB7tXDeQb — a (@libertyybiberty) March 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I know Pakistan and China are friends but Chicken Manchurian is Indian! https://t.co/zP3Pym5KB3 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 27, 2023

A simple google search reveals that Chicken Manchurian was invented in India. How did Pakistan even figure? Someone please investigate NYT’s Pakistan links. This is not normal garbage; it has a different stink. — Sahana Singh (@singhsahana) March 28, 2023

Since when is this a Pakistani dish? — Stoned Angel (@StonedAngel9) March 27, 2023

Kolkata is in India and that’s where this dish came from. !! — That Nair Guy (@surajv369) March 27, 2023

Ek Chicken Manchurian laana please.