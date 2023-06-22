Doesn’t it hurt when foreigners colonise Asian dishes and call them using fancy names? Remember when a Malaysian restaurant called our papads ‘Asian Nachos’ on its food menu? And sometimes they fail to do a basic Google search about the origin of a dish. Yeah, we are talking about an article of the New York Times in which the newspaper called Chicken Manchurian a ‘Pakistani-Chinese dish’. Now, imagine if someone misrepresents dal, the staple dish in desi households, with a fancy title. Yep, that has happened.

NYT called dal a ‘red lentil soup’ in one of its articles on Twitter. The post has gone viral for obvious reason.

The article posted by The New York Times (@nytimes) shows a picture of dal fry in a bowl which the newspaper refer to as ‘lentil soup’. The dish is garnished with coriander leaves.

“The revelatory lentil soup takes less than an hour to make…” the tweet reads.

Check it out here:

"I have made this soup at least three dozen times, always yielding the same delicious results."



This revelatory lentil soup takes less than an hour to make and has 19,600 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ reviews. https://t.co/C12u8FcO0H pic.twitter.com/mEUkC0vdmm — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 21, 2023

“This is a lentil soup that defies expectations of what lentil soup can be. Based on a Turkish lentil soup, mercimek corbasi, it is light, spicy and a bold red color (no murky brown here): a revelatory dish that takes less than an hour to make,” reads an excerpt from its description on the NYT website.

In the article, the total time to prepare this dish is mentioned as 45 minutes.

Desi netizens are going crazy over calling dal a ‘lentil soup’.

Some of them were surprised with the fact that the article calls dal a ‘revelatory’ dish. Let’s see the reactions:

Dal. It's called Dal. Call it for what it is. What is even "revelatory"? https://t.co/C8K8byd20T — kav (@kaizersigma) June 22, 2023

"Revelatory lentil soup" or its just daal which is a Monday night staple in my family. https://t.co/tYGALebFa1 — Dr. Aarti Bellara (@aartibellara) June 22, 2023

Don’t take away our beloved daal and call it lentil soup I mean why do they have to anglicise everything https://t.co/gE0yUEy394 — W.Hussain (@wajjidmalik) June 21, 2023

Just call it Dal 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 jackasses https://t.co/DQqeZHsjKB — teffy (@parfait_pls) June 21, 2023

Hahaha bhai daal hai ye , daily banta hai hamare yahan 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Wait till they found out about tadka 🤪 https://t.co/xVqCJEoP8j — Raazi (@Rg86037221) June 21, 2023

45 minutes to make revelatory??? what??



It's dal. Just call it what it is.



"Revelatory lentil soup" sounds like a pompous name to give to a dish that is literally free of any pomp. It's simple, easy, and certainly doesn't take three-quarters of an hour. https://t.co/SWxVYtmXo6 — Sadho (@sadhosays) June 22, 2023

Daal is revelatory

Lol https://t.co/DYymbr6GfD — Lost without purpose (@passenger_v2) June 22, 2023

It's not a soup for fuck sake https://t.co/csamGfWMNy — House Of DIO (@dhillonkevin) June 22, 2023

This is just Daal.. why did it take you so much time? And you're gonna eat it just like that? Lol.. You should have Rice or Roti with it.. try it… https://t.co/nrYsvFeBng — 🐰🍀 ℓet's ℓove With Myeondoℓf ||ʀʀᴀᴀʀᴍʏ|| 🍀🐰 (@LOVEBUNNYMYEON) June 22, 2023

dal tadka bolte hai https://t.co/QRZTrbNAS9 — tanu , out of the loop 🪞 (@24x7heaven) June 22, 2023

Dal ko lentil soup bol diya https://t.co/3szu7eFFAC pic.twitter.com/NdixUQzczd — Ken Kaneki (@AshishAFC) June 22, 2023

Dal. You made dal, how the hell did this basic af dal take you anything over 25 minutes https://t.co/g7mc3D3FFJ — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) June 21, 2023

SAAR THIS IS AAAAWR DISH SAAAAAR.



An entire universe worth of validation won't be enough for these fucks https://t.co/HKfMjPyteo — Anil (@AnilGanti) June 22, 2023

Tomorrow they will discover Ragi dosa and call it the Brown Rolls or something fancy https://t.co/oY1S8OiO9p — AudioPhile (@pyaudiophile) June 22, 2023

So, dal, chawal and roti become lentil soup, rice, and flat bread in the West. Right? Not at all pleasing.