Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a trip to the USA for his state visit. Since then, he has met several leaders in the field of science, literature, and academia. One very important aspect of the visit is the state dinner that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host for PM Modi. Plant-based Chef Nina Curtis, who hails from Sacramento, California has planned a stunning vegetarian menu for our Prime Minister.

In fact, here’s a glimpse of Curtis explaining the menu and how it took several months of planning to create it!

The first course will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. Whereas the main course shall include stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

My mummy would have packed and given me enough food and tiffin for 3 days after seeing this fancy. Modi Jee have to eat again secretly 😂 https://t.co/8Bmf7S3xti — Alok Ranjan (@alok_ranjan02) June 22, 2023

Marinated millets for Modi ji https://t.co/a17GrbaG0l — Mayank Bhardwaj (@MayankBhardwaj9) June 22, 2023

When I go to my American friends weddings, this is how the menu looks and omg it’s so difficult to eat 😭😭😭 https://t.co/NcBFBUorMo — Shravni (@shrav1512) June 22, 2023

Hope Modiji carried some thepla with him https://t.co/Olvp7Dtoxm — Binit (@undermyhood) June 22, 2023

What is Patel red blend? https://t.co/wVoeetvNO8 — DharmaVirodhi Aditya (@almostinfamous) June 22, 2023

They r feeding him grass?🥲🥲🥲

Remember to add sugar,he is from gujrat… https://t.co/5RnmQwmLxw — Robonomous (@realpolity101) June 22, 2023

gaaye bhains wala khana khila dia Modi ji ko.

Modi ji aap hamare ghar aaye, hum aapko dal chawal roti aur parval ki sabzi ke saath ras milai b khilayenge https://t.co/DTnNQpS6qj — Guru Ghantal 🔔 (@PatheticSoul2) June 22, 2023

Yeh kya ghaas poos khila rahe ho mere pradhan mantri ko? https://t.co/JLVEuqh6QE — Abhishek Bhat 🇮🇳 (@abhishekbhat_in) June 22, 2023

I am someone who cannot eat food that's just decorated with uncooked leaf and has no multiple flavours. https://t.co/VoscVCwezb pic.twitter.com/0FiPsavA4B — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) June 22, 2023

This is not food bro. This is raw veggies. https://t.co/fiNr6EGkey — Hari Sriram (@sharisriram) June 22, 2023

The dinner will host 400 other guests and will be held on the pavilion of the South Lawn of the White House, according to Jill Biden.