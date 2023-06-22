Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a trip to the USA for his state visit. Since then, he has met several leaders in the field of science, literature, and academia. One very important aspect of the visit is the state dinner that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host for PM Modi. Plant-based Chef Nina Curtis, who hails from Sacramento, California has planned a stunning vegetarian menu for our Prime Minister.
In fact, here’s a glimpse of Curtis explaining the menu and how it took several months of planning to create it!
The first course will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. Whereas the main course shall include stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.
Here are some images of the food items from the menu, take a look for yourself:
Here are some of the responses people have had to the menu:
The dinner will host 400 other guests and will be held on the pavilion of the South Lawn of the White House, according to Jill Biden.