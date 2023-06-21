Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in New York City, US for his first state visit. A state visit is made by the head of government or state after an invitation by the US president. And since PM Modi landed in NYC, he’s met with many distinguished academics and tech & science leaders.

We’ve compiled a list of people Prime Minister Modi has met on his state visit, just in case you’re curious. Here, take a look:

1. Elon Musk | Owner, CTO and chairman of Twitter

Credit: Livemint

2. Jeff M. Smith | Director of the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation

Credit: YouTube

3. Michael Froman | President designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations

Credit: Bloomberg

4. Professor Nicholas Nassim Taleb | Essayist and Statistician

Credit: CNBC

5. Neil deGrasse Tyson | Astrophysicist and author

Credit: How Stuff Works

6. Dr. Robert J Jones | Crop scientist, accomplished vocalist and Chancellor of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Credit: llinois.edu

7. Dr. Neeli Bendapudi | President of Pennsylvania State University

Credit: Global Indian

8. Professor Robert Thurman | Author

Credit: Menla

9. Ray Dalio | Investor, Bridgewater Associates Co-Founder  

Credit: Reuters

10. Paul Romer | Nobel laureate economist

Credit: Nor-Shipping

11. Dr. Pradeep Khosla | Chancellor, University of California, San Diego

Credit: ucsd.edu

12. Dr. Satish Tripathi | President of the University at Buffalo & Co-Chair of the Association of American Universities Task Force on Expanding US-India Universities Partnerships

Credit: buffalo.edu

13. Professor Jagmohan Raju | Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania

Credit: wharton.upenn.edu

14. Dr. Madhav V. Rajan | Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago

Credit: uchicago.edu

15. Professor Rattan Lal | Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science, Ohio State University

Credit: CGIAR

16. Dr. Anurag Mairal | Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Centre for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University

Credit: TechAids

17. Daniel Russel | Asia Society Policy Institute

Credit: Asia Society

18. Dr. Max Abrahms | Associate Professor of Political Science, Northeastern University

Credit: This View Of Life

