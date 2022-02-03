When you see a particular brand around you for too long, you cannot help but assume that the brand must be Indian. So, today we're going to bust some common myths on brands that are considered Indian but are owned by foreign companies.

1. Dettol and Harpic

Have you ever seen an Indian household that doesn't have a Dettol or Hapric product? I haven't. It's a common misnomer that the cleaning supplies brands are Indian. They are actually owned by the British company Reckitt Benckiser. Both the brands were first introduced in 1933 by the company.

2. Kurkure

This chatpata spicy snack is one of a kind. Remember the rumour that it's made of plastic, that we heard as kids? LOL. However, Kurkure, even with its desi taste is not Indian. The brand belongs to PepsiCo, an American company. PepsiCo also owns Lays and Uncle Chipps.

3. Indian Motorcycle

The name is a red herring. Indian Motorcycle is an American company that was founded in 1901. The name actually refers to Native Americans.

4. Kodak

Think of analogue photographs and Kodak immediately comes to mind. The brand was founded in 1888. Contrary to popular opinions, Kodak is an American company that manufactures products for photography.

5. Star TV

Star India which includes channels like Star Plus and Star Gold (that our moms watched soap operas on) is actually owned by Walt Disney Studios. It was actually founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Hutchison Whampoa and Li Ka-Shing. But later purchased by The Walt Disney Company in 2017 after changing hands. Suddenly, my life feels like a lie.

6. Bata Shoes

Who would have ever thought that Bata Shoes, the beloved footwear brand, is not Indian? I have worn their chappals, all my life. It is a family-owned business of the Batas- who are from the Czech Republic.

7. Maggi

Indians and Maggi have a love affair you can make movies about, probably. We're obsessed with it and think it belongs to us. Maggi, however, is owned by Nestle, a Swiss multinational company. Nestle also owns brands like Milkybar, Milkmaid, Nescafe and more.

8. Taj Mahal Chai, Vim, Vaseline

Most of the brands in our house like Vaseline, Vim, Ponds, Kissan, Lux etc. belong to Hindustan Unilever Limited. The name is a misnomer and is not Indian, rather it belongs to Unilever company, an MNC from the US.

9. Knorr

Knorr, which is known for its soups like Chicken Sweet corn is owned by the German branch of the American company, Unilever.

10. Maaza

Everyone loves Maaza, and that is a fact. While the mango drink was launched in India in 1976, the American Coca-Cola Company acquired it from Parle Bisleri in 1993. The company also took over Limca, Citra, Thums Up and Gold Spot.

After this information, my life will never be the same again.