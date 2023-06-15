Some food items are sort of like unsolicited comments by desi relatives. Everyone gets them and you grow up thinking that it’s normal, and many people around you turn a blind eye to just how distasteful they are… you get the drift. So you can understand why we’re really digging this Reddit thread where people have shared beverages they think everyone simply pretends to like. Right?

Credit: Giphy

Here, take a look for yourself, you’ll be chuckling all the way down.

1. “Rooh Afza. It tastes like diabetes to me. I can feel my teeth rotting every time I taste it.”

AlbelaMatwala

Drink, Reddit
Credit:

2. “I hate Red Bull, it tastes like cough syrup. IDK how people are addicted to it.”

Wooden_Collar_6650

Drink, Reddit
Credit: IndiaMart

3. “Americano, Frappe, Latte and all other cafe versions of coffee. Nothing beats filter coffee.”

consultant_in· 

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Bean Box

4. “Beer. It tastes so bitter to me, every time I try it. The only brand I found somewhat palatable was Fosters. Also Dr. Pepper. Tastes like Phensedyl cough syrup.”

Spiritual_Ad_3662

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Magician

5. “Green tea, these fitness freaks in my office drink green tea as if it’s an elixir for immortality.”

Mehrunes_Dagor

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Vahdam Teas

6. “Sparkling water.”

Prannaavv

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Everyday Health

7. “Alcohol in general. I’d rather drink mango juice.”

Hunterhunt50

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Healthline

8. “Real or Natural brand fruit juice. Tastes like some cough syrup. Paper Boats are way better.”

nic_nic_07·

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Wikipedia

9. “Most mocktails served in pubs. That’s a secret tax for not drinking alcohol.”

ninja790

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Surely

10. “Root Beer! Heard so much about it in comics and movies – but the first time I tried it, it was just – uuuuuughhh.”

aarongavindcruz

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Liquor.com

11. “Plain, hot milk. Can’t drink without Boost or Horlicks. Also Complan, never liked the taste of it.”

sharaabi·

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Stockfood

12. “F*cking maaza.”

MrPallindrome

Drink, Reddit
Credit: Juganhub

Which of these do you agree with?

Check Out | Sorry In Advance: 16 Food Pics That’ll Make You Lose Your Appetite Real Fast