Some food items are sort of like unsolicited comments by desi relatives. Everyone gets them and you grow up thinking that it’s normal, and many people around you turn a blind eye to just how distasteful they are… you get the drift. So you can understand why we’re really digging this Reddit thread where people have shared beverages they think everyone simply pretends to like. Right?

Credit: Giphy

Here, take a look for yourself, you’ll be chuckling all the way down.

1. “Rooh Afza. It tastes like diabetes to me. I can feel my teeth rotting every time I taste it.”

– AlbelaMatwala

2. “I hate Red Bull, it tastes like cough syrup. IDK how people are addicted to it.”

– Wooden_Collar_6650

Credit: IndiaMart

ADVERTISEMENT

3. “Americano, Frappe, Latte and all other cafe versions of coffee. Nothing beats filter coffee.”

– consultant_in·

Credit: Bean Box

4. “Beer. It tastes so bitter to me, every time I try it. The only brand I found somewhat palatable was Fosters. Also Dr. Pepper. Tastes like Phensedyl cough syrup.”

– Spiritual_Ad_3662

Credit: Magician

ADVERTISEMENT

5. “Green tea, these fitness freaks in my office drink green tea as if it’s an elixir for immortality.”

– Mehrunes_Dagor

Credit: Vahdam Teas

6. “Sparkling water.”

– Prannaavv

Credit: Everyday Health

ADVERTISEMENT

7. “Alcohol in general. I’d rather drink mango juice.”

– Hunterhunt50

Credit: Healthline

8. “Real or Natural brand fruit juice. Tastes like some cough syrup. Paper Boats are way better.”

– nic_nic_07·

Credit: Wikipedia

ADVERTISEMENT

9. “Most mocktails served in pubs. That’s a secret tax for not drinking alcohol.”

– ninja790

Credit: Surely

10. “Root Beer! Heard so much about it in comics and movies – but the first time I tried it, it was just – uuuuuughhh.”

– aarongavindcruz

ADVERTISEMENT

11. “Plain, hot milk. Can’t drink without Boost or Horlicks. Also Complan, never liked the taste of it.”

– sharaabi·

Credit: Stockfood

12. “F*cking maaza.”

– MrPallindrome

Credit: Juganhub

ADVERTISEMENT

Which of these do you agree with?

Check Out | Sorry In Advance: 16 Food Pics That’ll Make You Lose Your Appetite Real Fast