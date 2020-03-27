Take This Kitchen Ingredients Quiz To Know How Much Progress You've Made As A Quarantine Cook

This lockdown has left people divided, with extroverts drowning in misery and introverts enjoying the best time of their lives. But, if there is one thing uniting us all, it's our cooking experiments.

via msn

Well, if you think you finally know your way around all the basic herbs and spices, then take this quiz and identify the right ingredient:

1. via spicejungle Black Pepper Papaya Seeds Black Salt Dried Oregano

2. via thespruceeats Ground ginger Cinnamon Red pepper Nutmeg

3. via thespruceeats Peppercorn Brown sugar Cloves Cumin

4. via pepperscale Grounded cinnamon Chilli Powder Turmeric Saffron

5. via snaidero-usa Yellow pepper Mango powder (Amchur) Saffron Turmeric

6. via organic facts Thyme Rosemary Coriander Mint

7. via medicalnewstoday Cloves Cumin Black Pepper Coriander Seeds

8. via medicalnewstoday Cilantro Basil Parsley Mint

9. via myheartbeets Split Chickpeas/Chana Dal Yellow split Peas/ Toor Dal White chickpeas Small Yellow Lentils/Moong Dal

10. via exportersindia Onion Powder Smoked Paprika Garlic Powder Nutmeg powder

11. via medical news today Basil Thyme Mint Sage

12. via Diabetes UK Corn kernels Mustard seeds Fenugreek seeds Cardammom

13. via healthyliving.natureloc.com Cinnamon Powder Nutmeg powder Paprika Saffron

14. via quora Split Chickpeas/Chana Dal Dehusked Mung Beans Yellow split peas (pigeon peas)/Arhar Dal Dehusked black gram/Urad Dal

15. via tastecooking Asafetida Mustard Turmeric Fenugreek

16. via indiamart Clove Black pepper Cayenne pepper seeds Mustard Seeds

17. via thehealthsite Basil Methi Mint Bay Leaf (Tej Patta)