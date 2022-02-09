On this very tasty occasion of Chocolate Day, let's take a look at some of the most expensive chocolates in the world.

1. La Chuorsa by Attimo Chocolates

According to Guinness World Records, the most expensive chocolate is from Zurich, Switzerland by Attimo Chocolates. The "La Chuorsa" costs Rs 50,891 for 80 grams. It is made with 68% cocoa beans from the village of Chuao in Venezuela, which are extremely rare. Its ingredients include saffron from the Swiss village, Mund and crystalised orange crisps.

2. Fabelle Trinity Truffles by ITC

Indian luxury brand ITC's homegrown chocolate brand, Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, got an entry in the Guinness World Records by collaborating with Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini to create Trinity- Truffles Extraordinaire. It was a limited edition chocolate priced at Rs.4.3 lakh per kilogram.

Fabelle creates HISTORY! Inspired by the concept of Trinity, Fabelle along with Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini bring alive the Fabelle Trinity Truffles Extraordinaire - the most expensive chocolate, an official title Fabelle has achieved by the Guinness World Records pic.twitter.com/pePbZceKLm — Fabelle Chocolates (@Fabelle) October 22, 2019

3. Cadbury Wispa Gold

In 1995, the British company Cadbury created its Wispa Gold bar, covered in an edible gold foil and made of premium Madagascar cocoa beans. It was won at an auction for $1,600 (Rs.1,19,673) and never claimed again. The bar is now on display at the Cadbury World chocolate-themed museum.

4. Delafee Gold Chocolate Box

Delafée from Switzerland created a beautiful box of chocolates that are decorated with edible 24-karat gold. Not just that, there is a surprise in the middle of each chocolate. In each centre lies a real, non-edible antique gold coin from the years 1910 to 1922. The box is priced at Rs. 38,065.

5. Art Series by To'ak

To'ak is an Ecuadorian chocolate company. The chocolate bar is made from Ecuador's finest cocoa known as Nacional and is displayed in a box made of Spanish Elm. The Art Series is dedicated to a well-known artist from the country, Oswaldo Guayasamin. It costs a whooping US $685 (Rs. 51,229).

6. La Madeline Du Truffe

This was recognised by Forbes as the most expensive chocolate in the world. The ingredients include a rare French Perigord truffle, a mushroom, in the middle of the chocolate. It is priced at $250 (Rs.18,696).

'Tis the day to indulge.